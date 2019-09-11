Grading Each Current WWE Champion Ahead of Clash of Champions 2019

11 of 11

Ignoring the hiccup of dropping the Universal Championship to Brock Lesnar just to win it back again, Seth Rollins has been a rather dominant leader of the Raw roster in 2019.

By no means has he reached the heights of mega stars before him like John Cena, The Rock, Steve Austin or Hulk Hogan, but he's established himself as one of WWE's go-to main event players.

A noteworthy victory for him as champion was that, according to his WWE Chronicle special before SummerSlam, sales of the Universal Championship belt went up after he beat Lesnar.

Having The Beast Slayer on Raw every week with the title saw an increase in support for that belt in general, which is as good of an endorsement as one can get.

The feud with Baron Corbin had good moments, but was dragged out past its expiration date. His relationship with Lynch also made for some interesting twists and turns that weren't fully capitalized on, but there is still potential to revisit that in the future.

If he is given more to work with, Rollins can likely have a stronger second run with this title than his first this year, as he's obviously dedicated enough to give it his all.

Whether he's the best person for the job right now remains to be seen, but he's already raised the title to a better position than when he got it.



Grade: B+

Anthony Mango is the owner of the wrestling website Smark Out Moment and the host of the podcast show Smack Talk on YouTube, iTunes and Stitcher. You can follow him on Facebook and elsewhere for more.