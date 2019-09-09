College Football Transfers Who Will Have the Biggest Impact in 2019

0 of 7

Alonzo Adams/Associated Press

The second week of the college football season is complete, and most teams are preparing for important divisional games. Playmakers are establishing themselves and earning more opportunities, and several of the best arrived by transferring into greener pastures.

The transfer portal's emergence as a quick gateway for cross-country relocations has been a game-changer.

A few of the nation's leading quarterbacks, in particular, are recent transfers. We're not just looking at quarterbacks here, but they dominate this list of the most impactful transfers due to the importance of the position.

Eight difference-makers across the country have already set themselves apart at this early juncture and are in line for massive seasons.