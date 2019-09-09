NCAA Football Rankings 2019: Analyzing Week 3 Polls and Top 25 College Standings

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The top SEC programs are hovering underneath Clemson in the college football rankings.

LSU moved up two spots in the AP Top 25 to join Alabama and Georgia directly below the top-ranked Tigers. Ed Orgeron's side also inched up a position in the Amway Coaches Poll following its road victory over Texas.

The Longhorns were one of a few squads that experienced a slide after Week 2. Michigan, Texas A&M and Washington also dropped due to poor performances and defeats.

Maryland and USC led the infusion of entrants into the polls, with the Terrapins making the highest debut at No. 21 in the AP.

Virginia joined the Terps and Trojans in the AP poll, and Mississippi State completed the trio of debutants in the Coaches rankings.

AP Top 25

1. Clemson (2-0)

2. Alabama (2-0)

3. Georgia (2-0)

4. LSU (2-0)

5. Oklahoma (2-0)

6. Ohio State (2-0)

7. Notre Dame (1-0)

8. Auburn (2-0)

9. Florida (2-0)

10. Michigan (2-0)

11. Utah (2-0)

12. Texas (1-1)

13. Penn State (2-0)

14. Wisconsin (2-0)

15. Oregon (1-1)

16. Texas A&M (1-1)

17. UCF (2-0)

18. Michigan State (2-0)

19. Iowa (2-0)

20. Washington State (2-0)

21. Maryland (2-0)

22. Boise State (2-0)

23. Washington (1-1)

24. USC (2-0)

25. Virginia (2-0)

Amway Coaches Poll

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Georgia

4. Oklahoma

5. LSU

6. Ohio State

7. Notre Dame

8. Florida

9. Auburn

10. Michigan

11. Penn State

12. Utah

13. Texas

14. Wisconsin

15. Texas A&M

16. UCF

17. Oregon

18. Iowa

19. Michigan State

20. Washington State

21. Washington

22. Boise State

23. Mississippi State

24. USC

25. Maryland

Analysis

LSU made an impression on AP pollsters, as a pair ranked it second and over a dozen placed it in the top three, as Reddit College Football diagrammed:

The Advocate's Brooks Kubena was quick to point out the trio of SEC programs in the top four of the AP, with the Tigers leapfrogging Oklahoma and Ohio State:

The coaches kept the Sooners above the Bayou Bengals by 48 votes, while the Buckeyes were just five back of the SEC West side.

The Sooners and Buckeyes combined to beat their Week 2 opposition 112-14, and that dominance could be why some voters chose to keep them above LSU.

Michigan's tumble to No. 10 was the other significant shift revealed Sunday. College Football Talk's Brian Fischer was surprised the Wolverines landed that high:

Their double-overtime victory over Army did not impress anyone, and that combined with Texas' loss to LSU allowed Notre Dame, Auburn and Florida to move up.

Right beneath the Wolverines sits Utah, which is the highest-ranked Pac-12 team. Kurt Kragthorpe of the Salt Lake Tribune outlined the difference between the Utes and their conference counterparts:

With Oregon and Washington suffering early-season defeats, the Utes could be the Pac-12's best hope to vault into the College Football Playoff discussion, but that will not occur until they move inside the Top 10.

Even though Washington lost to California, its highest spot on an AP ballot was No. 11, as Reddit College Football pointed out:

That ranking most likely occurred since the Huskies ended their weather-delayed contest around 4 a.m. ET.

At No. 21, Maryland achieved its highest position in the AP poll since 2006, as SB Nation's Testudo Times noted:

The Terrapins racked up 63 points at home versus Syracuse, which was No. 21 entering Week 2.

The additions of USC and Virginia are significant to Notre Dame, as it hands the Fighting Irish two more ranked opponents, per Mike Berardino of the Indianapolis Star:

That could come into play later in the season if Notre Dame finds its way into the playoff conversation for the second straight season.

