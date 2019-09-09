NCAA Football Rankings 2019: Analyzing Week 3 Polls and Top 25 College Standings

NCAA Football Rankings 2019: Analyzing Week 3 Polls and Top 25 College StandingsSeptember 9, 2019
The top SEC programs are hovering underneath Clemson in the college football rankings.
LSU moved up two spots in the AP Top 25 to join Alabama and Georgia directly below the top-ranked Tigers. Ed Orgeron's side also inched up a position in the Amway Coaches Poll following its road victory over Texas.
The Longhorns were one of a few squads that experienced a slide after Week 2. Michigan, Texas A&M and Washington also dropped due to poor performances and defeats.
Maryland and USC led the infusion of entrants into the polls, with the Terrapins making the highest debut at No. 21 in the AP.
Virginia joined the Terps and Trojans in the AP poll, and Mississippi State completed the trio of debutants in the Coaches rankings.
AP Top 25
1. Clemson (2-0)
2. Alabama (2-0)
3. Georgia (2-0)
4. LSU (2-0)
5. Oklahoma (2-0)
6. Ohio State (2-0)
7. Notre Dame (1-0)
8. Auburn (2-0)
9. Florida (2-0)
10. Michigan (2-0)
11. Utah (2-0)
12. Texas (1-1)
13. Penn State (2-0)
14. Wisconsin (2-0)
15. Oregon (1-1)
16. Texas A&M (1-1)
17. UCF (2-0)
18. Michigan State (2-0)
19. Iowa (2-0)
20. Washington State (2-0)
21. Maryland (2-0)
22. Boise State (2-0)
23. Washington (1-1)
24. USC (2-0)
25. Virginia (2-0)
Amway Coaches Poll
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Georgia
4. Oklahoma
5. LSU
6. Ohio State
7. Notre Dame
8. Florida
9. Auburn
10. Michigan
11. Penn State
12. Utah
13. Texas
14. Wisconsin
15. Texas A&M
16. UCF
17. Oregon
18. Iowa
19. Michigan State
20. Washington State
21. Washington
22. Boise State
23. Mississippi State
24. USC
25. Maryland
Analysis
LSU made an impression on AP pollsters, as a pair ranked it second and over a dozen placed it in the top three, as Reddit College Football diagrammed:
The Advocate's Brooks Kubena was quick to point out the trio of SEC programs in the top four of the AP, with the Tigers leapfrogging Oklahoma and Ohio State:
Brooks Kubena @BKubena
#LSU jumps Oklahoma and Ohio State and there are now three SEC teams in the Top 5: No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Georgia, No. 4 LSU. https://t.co/XszA8EqUHQ
The coaches kept the Sooners above the Bayou Bengals by 48 votes, while the Buckeyes were just five back of the SEC West side.
The Sooners and Buckeyes combined to beat their Week 2 opposition 112-14, and that dominance could be why some voters chose to keep them above LSU.
Michigan's tumble to No. 10 was the other significant shift revealed Sunday. College Football Talk's Brian Fischer was surprised the Wolverines landed that high:
Bryan Fischer @BryanDFischer
The AP Top 25 is out and Michigan is somehow still a top 10 team. https://t.co/wIwVisHgrT
Their double-overtime victory over Army did not impress anyone, and that combined with Texas' loss to LSU allowed Notre Dame, Auburn and Florida to move up.
Right beneath the Wolverines sits Utah, which is the highest-ranked Pac-12 team. Kurt Kragthorpe of the Salt Lake Tribune outlined the difference between the Utes and their conference counterparts:
Kurt Kragthorpe @tribkurt
Utah is No. 11 in the AP Top 25 (moving ahead of Michigan and and Texas), No. 12 in the Coaches Poll. Other Pac-12 teams in AP: Oregon No. 15, Washington State No. 20, Washington No. 23, USC No. 24.
With Oregon and Washington suffering early-season defeats, the Utes could be the Pac-12's best hope to vault into the College Football Playoff discussion, but that will not occur until they move inside the Top 10.
Even though Washington lost to California, its highest spot on an AP ballot was No. 11, as Reddit College Football pointed out:
RedditCFB @RedditCFB
Washington remained ranked at #23 despite a 20-19 loss to Cal, including a #11 vote from a Boston-based voter who was presumably asleep. Power outage may have played in their favor for staying ranked.
That ranking most likely occurred since the Huskies ended their weather-delayed contest around 4 a.m. ET.
At No. 21, Maryland achieved its highest position in the AP poll since 2006, as SB Nation's Testudo Times noted:
Testudo Times @testudotimes
BREAKING: Maryland football is ranked No. 21 in the AP Top 25. The Terps haven't been ranked this high since 2006.
The Terrapins racked up 63 points at home versus Syracuse, which was No. 21 entering Week 2.
The additions of USC and Virginia are significant to Notre Dame, as it hands the Fighting Irish two more ranked opponents, per Mike Berardino of the Indianapolis Star:
Mike Berardino @MikeBerardino
#NotreDame moves up a spot to No. 7, replacing Michigan, which drops 3 spots after nearly losing at home to Army. Future opponents USC (24) and Virginia (25) move into the top 25. https://t.co/lY8aHjqRJ6
That could come into play later in the season if Notre Dame finds its way into the playoff conversation for the second straight season.
Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.
