College Football Hot Seat: Coaches in Danger of Getting Fired After Rough Starts

When a new coach comes in and immediately erases 36 years of postseason prowess with a thud of a season, he burns the benefit of the doubt.

That's what has happened to Willie Taggart, who led the Seminoles to their first bowl-less season since Bobby Bowden's first year in Tallahassee. He's followed that up this season with a monumental collapse in a season-opening home loss to Boise State.

The Seminoles nearly did it again Saturday, needing overtime to beat Louisiana-Monroe 45-44 when the Warhawks missed a game-tying extra point in the extra session. It was a win that felt like a loss after Taggart's timeout issues gave Monroe a chance to win the game in regulation.

If you factor in FSU would owe Taggart a whopping $17 million if it fires him after this season, you have to believe he's safe, right?

Don't necessarily bet on it.

This is a Seminoles program that got used to competing for conference and national championships during the heyday of Bowden and again under Jimbo Fisher. Now, they are struggling to make a bowl game and beat Group of Five foes.

If the ACC season gets ugly, Taggart's seat is only going to get hotter. Yes, the Seminoles made a major financial commitment to lure the coach from Eugene, but it hasn't gone the way anybody hoped.

Take money out of the equation, and Taggart would probably be the first on this list to see the cord cut. That's an indictment of his program so far, which has seen a defense full of talented players fall way short on playmakers and consistently confounding quarterback issues.

FSU needs to turn things around in a hurry or it will spiral down that same abyss where Tennessee and UCLA reside.

