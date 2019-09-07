Super Bowl 54 Odds: Patriots Rise as Favorites After Antonio Brown Contract

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The New England Patriots are all the more likely to defend their Super Bowl title following their signing of All-Pro receiver Antonio Brown to a one-year contract worth up to $15 million Saturday afternoon, first reported by Bleacher Report's Master Tesfatsion:

Brown was released by the Oakland Raiders earlier Saturday. The move was the Raiders' last resort following a string of controversial events surrounding the 31-year-old: frostbitten feet, helmet discrepancies and, finally, a public confrontation with general manager Mike Mayock concerning fines Brown had racked up throughout the preseason.

As a result, the Patriots took a chance on one of the league's premier talents being able to join their team and perform like he always has. Brown has tallied at least 1,000 receiving yards in each of the last six seasons—all with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who traded him to Oakland in March. He also led the NFL with 15 touchdowns last season.

With Brown, New England's receiving corps now includes the likes of reigning Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon, Demaryius Thomas, N'Keal Harry and Phillip Dorsett. Brown won't be eligible to debut with the Patriots until Week 2, when the team travels to Miami—his hometown.

Super Bowl 54 will also be in Miami, and should the Patriots repeat as champions, it will be the first time since 2004 and 2005 (Super Bowls XXXVIII and XXXIX). New England has claimed three of the last five Super Bowls.