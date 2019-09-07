Anonymous NFL Coach: 'I Bet' Patriots, Bill Belichick Take Shot on Antonio Brown

Anonymous NFL Coach: 'I Bet' Patriots, Bill Belichick Take Shot on Antonio BrownSeptember 7, 2019
The Oakland Raiders released Antonio Brown on Saturday, ending Brown's short but drama-filled tenure with the organization.
The question that remains, however, is where Brown will end up once he's officially an unrestricted free agent at 4 p.m. on Saturday. And in the opinion of one NFL coach, a team to keep an eye on is the defending NFL champion New England Patriots, per Pro Football Talk:
Text from NFL coach on whether Bill Belichick takes a low-risk flyer on Antonio Brown: “I bet he does.”
