Anonymous NFL Coach: 'I Bet' Patriots, Bill Belichick Take Shot on Antonio Brown

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Oakland Raiders released Antonio Brown on Saturday, ending Brown's short but drama-filled tenure with the organization.

The question that remains, however, is where Brown will end up once he's officially an unrestricted free agent at 4 p.m. on Saturday. And in the opinion of one NFL coach, a team to keep an eye on is the defending NFL champion New England Patriots, per Pro Football Talk:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.