Anonymous NFL Coach: 'I Bet' Patriots, Bill Belichick Take Shot on Antonio Brown

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistSeptember 7, 2019

Oakland Raiders' Antonio Brown jogs onto the field before stretching during NFL football practice in Alameda, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Oakland Raiders released Antonio Brown on Saturday, ending Brown's short but drama-filled tenure with the organization. 

The question that remains, however, is where Brown will end up once he's officially an unrestricted free agent at 4 p.m. on Saturday. And in the opinion of one NFL coach, a team to keep an eye on is the defending NFL champion New England Patriots, per Pro Football Talk:

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Breaking: Raiders Release AB 🚨

    🤯 AB cut after asking for release on IG 🤔 Will he play for another team this season?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Breaking: Raiders Release AB 🚨

    🤯 AB cut after asking for release on IG 🤔 Will he play for another team this season?

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Falcons Finalizing Julio Deal

    Atlanta and Jones nearing multiyear extension to make him NFL’s highest-paid receiver

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Falcons Finalizing Julio Deal

    Atlanta and Jones nearing multiyear extension to make him NFL’s highest-paid receiver

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Every NFL Division's Most Unpredictable Team for 2019

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Every NFL Division's Most Unpredictable Team for 2019

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Should the Pats Go All-Out to Acquire AB?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Should the Pats Go All-Out to Acquire AB?

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report