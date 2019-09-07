College Football Rankings 2019: Reviewing NCAA Week 2 Standings Before Saturday

Mike Comer/Getty Images

Ranked teams dominated the opening games of the college football season.

In Week 1, 24 of the 25 teams in the AP poll won their season-opening matchups. No. 24 Boise State, the only ranked team to play Friday night, then notched a 14-7 win over Marshall to keep the success of the top teams in the country going into the start of Week 2.

However, there are two matchups Saturday that feature pairs of ranked teams, so at least two schools in the AP Top 25 poll will suffer their first losses of the season. No. 1 Clemson hosts No. 12 Texas A&M, while No. 6 LSU travels to play No. 9 Texas.

Here's everything you need to know heading into Week 2 of the college football season.

Week 2 AP Poll

1. Clemson (1-0)

2. Alabama (1-0)

3. Georgia (1-0)

4. Oklahoma (1-0)

5. Ohio State (1-0)

6. LSU (1-0)

7. Michigan (1-0)

8. Notre Dame (1-0)

9. Texas (1-0)

10. Auburn (1-0)

11. Florida (1-0)

12. Texas A&M (1-0)

13. Utah (1-0)

14. Washington (1-0)

15. Penn State (1-0)

16. Oregon (0-1)

17. Wisconsin (1-0)

18. UCF (1-0)

19. Michigan State (1-0)

20. Iowa (1-0)

21. Syracuse (1-0)

22. Washington State (1-0)

23. Stanford (1-0)

24. Boise State (2-0)

T-25. Nebraska (1-0)

T-25. Iowa State (1-0)

Week 2 Preview

Last year, Clemson was dominant, recording a 15-0 season that ended with the program's second national championship in three years. The Tigers played Alabama and Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff, but it was a regular-season game that was their closest of the campaign.

On Sept. 8, 2018, Clemson held on for a 28-26 win over Texas A&M. It was one of only two Tigers games decided by less than 20 points all season.

So although Clemson is still the No. 1 team in the country, it knows not to overlook a Texas A&M team that is 10-4, with many of its games coming against strong SEC foes, since Jimbo Fisher took over as head coach prior to the 2018 season.

"This is one of best teams in the country," Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said of Texas A&M, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "They have us ranked No. 1, but I don't know if we've earned that. We don't know what we are."

Meanwhile, the Aggies won't want to miss another opportunity to knock off the Tigers. In last season's matchup, Texas A&M scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to trim a 15-point deficit to two, but the Aggies failed to score on a two-point conversion attempt that would have tied the game with 46 seconds remaining.

"We have all the motivation we need from last year," Texas A&M running back Jashaun Corbin said, per the AP (h/t ESPN). "We felt like we let it slip."

In the other Week 2 matchup featuring a pair of ranked teams, LSU and Texas will go head-to-head for the first time since 2003.

The last time the Longhorns played an SEC opponent was the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, when they notched a 28-21 victory over Georgia. It was a statement win for Texas, and it will look to earn another when it hosts LSU in one of the most exciting non-conference matchups of the college football season.

"It's important for us," Longhorns coach Tom Herman said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). "We kind of understand that to get to where we want to go as a program, that we're going to have to play in and win these kinds of games."

But in order for Texas to take down LSU, it will likely have to limit the production of Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow, who threw a joint-school-record five touchdown passes in their season-opening win over Georgia Southern. And he equaled that mark before halftime.

It should be an exciting matchup, and the winning team will cement itself as one of the best in the country this season.