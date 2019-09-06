Duke Investigation Finds No Evidence Nike Allegedly Paid Zion Williamson

Lance King/Getty Images

Duke University's five-month investigation into allegations that Nike paid ex-Blue Devil superstar Zion Williamson resulted in the school finding zero evidence supporting those notions, according to Steve Wiseman of the News & Observer.

"As soon as Duke was made aware of any allegation that might have affected Zion Williamson’s eligibility, we conducted a thorough and objective investigation which was directed by individuals outside the athletics department," Duke spokesman Michael Schoenfeld wrote in an email to Wiseman.

"We found no evidence to support any allegation. Zion thrived as both a student and an athlete at Duke, and always conducted himself with integrity and purpose."

Lawyer Michael Avenatti made the allegations and submitted court documents that reportedly feature Nike executives discussing plans to pay Williamson and a few then-high school basketball players in 2017.

Pat Forde, Pete Thamel and Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports broke the story in August:

"A series of text messages from February 2017 between [Nike Elite Youth Basketball League director Carlton DeBose], Nike recruiting coordinator John Stovall and Nike EYBL manager Jamal James [concerned] a plan to potentially pay three players—Williamson, Langford and a player from Michigan whose name is redacted because he is still a minor. All three were still in high school, or younger, at the time."

Per Wiseman, the three men specifically discussed paying Williamson $35,000.

