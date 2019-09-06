Report: LSU Fans Texting Texas QB Sam Ehlinger After Acquiring Cellphone Number

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

LSU football fans have found Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger's cellphone number and are calling and texting him en masse in advance of the Saturday showdown between the Top 10 schools, according to ESPN's Maria Taylor.

The reporter relayed the news Friday on The Paul Finebaum Show (h/t Billy Embody of Geaux247).

"First of all, I've got to tell you this, that somehow LSU fans have found out Sam's number," Taylor told Finebaum fill-in Tony Barnhart.

"So he's got like 600-something text messages on his phone from LSU fans, and he's getting calls nonstop, but he's dealing with it, like—these are the games that he came to Texas to play for."

Ehlinger probably needs a new cellphone number if he hasn't acquired one already, but he has more important matters to worry about as the No. 9 Longhorns host the No. 6 Tigers on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Both teams started the season with dominant wins: LSU took down Georgia Southern 55-3, and Texas beat Louisiana Tech 45-14.

Texas is a 6.5-point underdog, per Caesars.