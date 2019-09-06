Antonio Brown Rumors: WR May Avoid Suspension, Play vs. Broncos After Apology

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistSeptember 6, 2019

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The latest development in the Antonio Brown saga could see the star wide receiver playing for the Oakland Raiders in Week 1. 

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, there is a "real chance" Brown avoids a suspension and is allowed to play Monday against the Denver Broncos

This comes after ESPN's Josina Anderson reported Brown issued "an emotional apology" Friday at a Raiders team meeting with the team captains standing by his side. 

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

