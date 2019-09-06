Antonio Brown Rumors: WR May Avoid Suspension, Play vs. Broncos After Apology

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The latest development in the Antonio Brown saga could see the star wide receiver playing for the Oakland Raiders in Week 1.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, there is a "real chance" Brown avoids a suspension and is allowed to play Monday against the Denver Broncos.

This comes after ESPN's Josina Anderson reported Brown issued "an emotional apology" Friday at a Raiders team meeting with the team captains standing by his side.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.