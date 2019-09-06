Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: 'I Let My Teammates Down' in 10-3 Loss to Packers

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Mitchell Trubisky is shouldering responsibility for the Chicago Bears' woeful 10-3 loss to the Green Bay Packers in the NFL's regular-season opener Thursday night at Soldier Field.

"I definitely feel like I let my teammates down and the fans down with how I played," the 25-year-old quarterback told reporters after the game.

Trubisky underwhelmed with 228 yards, no touchdowns and one interception on 26-of-45 passing.

