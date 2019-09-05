Nike Names New Building at World Headquarters After Lakers' LeBron James

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorSeptember 6, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 29: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers dunks the ball against the Charlotte Hornets on March 29, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images)
Chris Elise/Getty Images

Nike announced that its ongoing world headquarters expansion in Beaverton, Oregon, will continue with a building named after Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James.

Darren Rovell of the Action Network provided more details and pictures of the proposed structure:

Per Nike, the building will also house the company's Advanced Innovation team, a 100-meter straightaway and an artificial turf training pitch. It is scheduled to open in 2020.

The building will be Nike's sixth as part of the expansion, which includes buildings named after tennis superstar Serena Williams and two-time Olympic gold medalist runner Sebastian Coe as well as a fitness center honoring Mike Krzyzewski.

James, a four-time NBA MVP, three-time NBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist, has been a Nike athlete since stepping onto a professional court for the first time in 2003. The 15-time All-Star has posted 27.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.2 assists over a 16-year career with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Lakers.

