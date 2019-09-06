Ric Flair Says He's Signed Endorsement, Merchandise Contract with Adidas

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorSeptember 6, 2019

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 29: Rick Flair during the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Tennessee Volunteers on September 29, 2018 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)
Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Professional wrestling legend Ric Flair told TMZ Sports at Los Angeles International Airport on Friday that he's signed an endorsement deal with Adidas and has his sights set on taking down Nike as the top athletic brand.

"Ready for the good news? Adidas thinks I'm 'The Man.'

"I signed a deal with them, and we're fixin' to make Nike the second brand. OK? It's not gonna be Air Jordan anymore, it's gonna be Air Flair, and I can't jump.

"It's gonna be Adidas, woo!"

Flair has stayed busy of late, as he's also threatened legal action against WWE for "The Man" gimmick used by professional wrestler Becky Lynch.

"To be the man, you gotta beat the man" has been a Flair catchphrase for years, and his autobiography is even titled To Be the Man.

Whether that effort goes anywhere remains to be seen, but the Nature Boy has expressed how much he's looking forward to working with some of Adidas' biggest names, including Houston Rockets guard James Harden and Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard.

"This is me and Damian Lillard. Harden, James Harden, who I love and should be the MVP. ... Nike's gonna be [outta here]. We're gonna fire a shot over [Nike co-founder and chairman emeritus Phil Knight's] bow."

The 70-year-old may not be wrestling professionally anymore, but he's still active in the public eye. Flair has made appearances at numerous sporting events and even threw out the first pitch at a Houston Astros game in August.

He's also appeared on WWE broadcasts, taking part in a 70th birthday celebration on Monday Night Raw in February and returning for Raw Reunion in July.

