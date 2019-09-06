B/R Experts Answer Biggest CFB Questions for Week 2

1 of 8

Texas A&M snatched seven interceptions in all of 2018. Last week, the Aggies picked off four passes against Texas State. So, we're going to see the answer to a different question: Is this a better A&M defense, or did the Aggies simply dominate an overmatched opponent? If they can't force a couple of turnovers, it'll be difficult to edge Clemson on the road. Thus, I'll take the Tigers.

Kerry Miller

Clemson will win and cover the 16.5-point spread. Kellen Mond had the game of his life in last year's two-point loss to Clemson (430 yards passing, three TDs), and I can't imagine he'll have a repeat performance against an improved Tigers secondary. Moreover, Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne and Justyn Ross were nowhere near as involved in the 2018 tilt as they will be this year. Add in the Death Valley factor—Clemson is 37-1 in its last 38 home games—and this one could get ugly. Clemson 45, Texas A&M 21.

Brad Shepard

There is a lot to like about the Aggies with Mond and a young, talented defense that has plenty of potential. Though coordinator Mike Elko's unit will make plays on that side of the ball, the youth will shine through against a seasoned offense as explosive as Clemson's. Plus, A&M has offensive line issues. While Clemson lost more production up front than many teams could replace, the Tigers are still loaded with talent and will pressure Mond. A&M won't keep it as close as last year, as Clemson will pull away in the second half to win 37-24.

Ian Wharton

Clemson is the pick, but my confidence here is weaker than I would have expected before Week 1. We know last year's thriller showed the Aggies can get up for this matchup, and Mond looked ready to take a leap in performance this season in his 2019 debut last week when he accounted for four touchdowns. Lawrence is the nation's most talented player, but he didn't play like it against Georgia Tech. There's room for an upset, though I'm not quite willing to pick it.