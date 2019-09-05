LeBron James Backs CA Bill to Allow College Athletes to Earn Sponsorship Income

LeBron James Backs CA Bill to Allow College Athletes to Earn Sponsorship IncomeSeptember 5, 2019
Count Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James among those in California who support Senate Bill 206.
James tweeted his support for the bill that would allow college athletes to market their likenesses and make money from endorsements and sponsorships:
LeBron James @KingJames
Everyone is California- call your politicians and tell them to support SB 206! This law is a GAME CHANGER. College athletes can responsibly get paid for what they do and the billions they create.
LeBron James @KingJames
We started this fight with our doc “Student Athlete” on HBO. Just getting started! 🙏🏾💪🏾
According to the website for Senator Nancy Skinner, who represents California's Senate District 9, SB 206—or The Fair Pay to Play Act—won bipartisan support in a 31-4 vote of approval by the state Senate in May.
The website says the bill "punches a hole in unfair rules that exploit college athletes and allow the NCAA, universities, TV networks, and corporate sponsors to pocket huge sums."
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.
Report: Lisa Leslie to Get Statue 🙌