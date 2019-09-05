LeBron James Backs CA Bill to Allow College Athletes to Earn Sponsorship Income

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistSeptember 5, 2019

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 12: LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on after the Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Oregon Ducks 42 to 20 in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game at AT&T Stadium on January 12, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Count Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James among those in California who support Senate Bill 206.

James tweeted his support for the bill that would allow college athletes to market their likenesses and make money from endorsements and sponsorships:

According to the website for Senator Nancy Skinner, who represents California's Senate District 9, SB 206—or The Fair Pay to Play Act—won bipartisan support in a 31-4 vote of approval by the state Senate in May. 

The website says the bill "punches a hole in unfair rules that exploit college athletes and allow the NCAA, universities, TV networks, and corporate sponsors to pocket huge sums."

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

