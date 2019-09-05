Video: Alabama HC Nick Saban's Wife Terry Made Him Run on Treadmill for Penalty

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban said Wednesday his wife, Terry Saban, imposed additional punishment on him for his unsportsmanlike conduct penalty during Saturday's 42-3 blowout victory over the Duke Blue Devils.

"Miss Terry made me run on the treadmill for 20 minutes," Saban told reporters. "The leadership group had a meeting, and they wanted to implement some disciplinary action, but it kind of got overruled. But I'm not proud of it. I really am not."

Aaron Torres of Fox Sports Radio highlighted the six-time national champion's sideline rant in the third quarter:

It was one of the few downsides of an otherwise dominant performance by the Tide.

Bama held significant advantages in total yards (512-204) and first downs (30-11) while forcing the Blue Devils into three turnovers. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa began his Heisman Trophy pursuit by completing 26 of his 31 passes for 336 yards and four touchdowns.

The lopsided score clearly didn't keep Saban from being emotionally evolved during the second half, though.

Second-ranked Alabama is back in action Saturday for a clash with the New Mexico State Aggies.