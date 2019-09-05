Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan, Ricochet and More

Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan, Ricochet and MoreSeptember 5, 2019
This week in WWE rumors features an update on the teased Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan match that has been at the heart of the SmackDown Live brand for weeks, indicating that Tuesday's assault by Erick Rowan may not be the endgame it was portrayed as.
Are there still plans for The Big Dog to clash with The Planet's Champion or has creative switched course?
Also on tap this week is an update on the decision to book a triple threat match in the semifinals of the King of the Ring tournament, the latest on Kacy Catanzaro's WWE future and a fresh face at the Performance Center this week.
Update on Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan
Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats reported that, despite Erick Rowan's actions at the end of Tuesday's SmackDown Live, the plan is still to go with Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan at "some point in the near future."
The Rowan angle felt like a red herring designed to distract fans from the possibility that Bryan still manipulated the entire ordeal. Reigns vs. Rowan at a throwaway show like Clash of Champions is perfect because it serves as the latest chapter rather the culmination, which should occur at a more prestigious pay-per-view, such as Survivor Series in November.
It remains to be seen if WWE Creative can hold off on delivering that match until then or if they pull the trigger and book it for Hell in a Cell. Either way, Bryan and Reigns proved to have stellar in-ring chemistry when they clashed at Fastlane back in February 2015, and considering The Big Dog is a much more polished in-ring competitor now, their eventual match will be phenomenal.
Update on the King of the Ring Triple Threat Match
Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reported the reasoning behind the triple threat match between Ricochet, Samoa Joe and Baron Corbin in the King of the Ring semifinals is to get Ricochet over.
Judging on crowd response, it would seem as though The One and Only is already significantly over, but booking him as the babyface that overcomes the odds to win the match is an old booking trope that works more times than not, so it makes sense the creative team would move in that direction.
Ricochet has been one of the real breakout stars since the Superstar Shake-Up earlier this year. He has won the United States Championship, feuded with AJ Styles in a high-profile program, main-evented episodes of Raw and become one of the most popular stars in the company.
This King of the Ring tournament feels like a setup for him to win and become the King Ricochet fans remember from the independent scene. While there is still an opportunity for someone like Corbin or SmackDown's Elias to steal the crown, The One and Only feels like the clear favorite to emerge victoriously.
Kacy Catanzaro Update
Casey Michael of Squared Circle Sirens reported earlier this week that Kacy Catanzaro has finished up with WWE, citing a back injury. Responding to an inquiring fan on Twitter, Michael reiterated that Catanzaro has indeed quit the company, but WWE officials are trying to get her to stay.
If Catanzaro is finished with the company, it is a disappointing end to a promising career.
The former American Ninja Warrior competitor showed great potential between the ropes, using her raw athleticism to pull off feats few could imagine, let alone execute.
Though her television time has been limited to this point, she has been featured across social media for her work on house shows, where her small frame could be seen soaring through the air, scaling ring posts like they were jungle gyms and dropping opponents with seemingly impossible DDTs.
If she is not convinced to stick around, her departure opens up a spot for a new face to start her climb to the top of the company, not unlike a reported newcomer to the Performance Center this week.
Scarlett Bordeaux at the Performance Center
Former Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling star Scarlett Bordeaux was spotted at the WWE Performance Center this week, according to Squared Circle Sirens' Michael.
"We can confirm that former IMPACT Knockout Scarlett Bordeaux is currently at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, today and has been seen inside the ring for what sources tell us is a tryout," the report stated.
Bordeaux was a member of the Impact roster as late as June when she was granted her release. Up until that point, she was the company's self-entitled "Smoke Show," unashamedly using her sex appeal to manipulate and captivate. Aligned with Fallah Bahh rather than becoming a force in the women's division, she never really rose beyond the undercard.
If she is en route to WWE, Bordeaux has the potential to become the breakout star so many expected her to succeed as in Impact. With the company's marketing machine behind her, Bordeaux could be one of the faces of the NXT or WWE women's division sooner than later.