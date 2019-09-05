Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan, Ricochet and More

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

This week in WWE rumors features an update on the teased Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan match that has been at the heart of the SmackDown Live brand for weeks, indicating that Tuesday's assault by Erick Rowan may not be the endgame it was portrayed as.

Are there still plans for The Big Dog to clash with The Planet's Champion or has creative switched course?

Also on tap this week is an update on the decision to book a triple threat match in the semifinals of the King of the Ring tournament, the latest on Kacy Catanzaro's WWE future and a fresh face at the Performance Center this week.