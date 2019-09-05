College Football Rankings 2019: Records for Top 25 Teams and Week 2 Standings

Richard Shiro/Associated Press

Only one team ranked in the AP Top 25 poll lost during Week 1 of the college football season, so there wasn't much movement in the rankings this week.

That could change in Week 2.

In fact, two ranked teams are guaranteed to lose with a pair of games featuring two teams that are in the top 25 facing off this weekend. There's also the potential for some upsets as other ranked teams will have challenging early-season matchups.

Heading into the second full weekend of the college football season, here's a look at the updated rankings followed by a breakdown of the three best matchups of Week 2.

Week 2 AP Top 25 Poll

1. Clemson (1-0)

2. Alabama (1-0)

3. Georgia (1-0)

4. Oklahoma (1-0)

5. Ohio State (1-0)

6. LSU (1-0)

7. Michigan (1-0)

8. Notre Dame (1-0)

9. Texas (1-0)

10. Auburn (1-0)

11. Florida (1-0)

12. Texas A&M (1-0)

13. Utah (1-0)

14. Washington (1-0)

15. Penn State (1-0)

16. Oregon (0-1)

17. Wisconsin (1-0)

18. UCF (1-0)

19. Michigan State (1-0)

20. Iowa (1-0)

21. Syracuse (1-0)

22. Washington State (1-0)

23. Stanford (1-0)

24. Boise State (1-0)

T-25. Nebraska (1-0)

T-25. Iowa State (1-0)

Top Week 2 Matchups

No. 12 Texas A&M at No. 1 Clemson

Richard Shiro/Associated Press

It's only Week 2, but this could be the most challenging game that Clemson has during the regular season.

The Tigers have only two matchups against teams currently ranked in the AP Top 25 poll, and they are played in consecutive weeks. They host No. 12 Texas A&M on Saturday before traveling to face No. 21 Syracuse next weekend.

On the other side, the Aggies have a much more difficult schedule. They have road matchups against No. 1 Clemson, No. 3 Georgia and No. 6 LSU, and they play No. 2 Alabama and No. 10 Auburn at home. That's a product of playing in the SEC, the most competitive conference in the country this season.

Clemson and Texas A&M have only played five previous times, but one of those matchups came last year, when the Tigers beat the Aggies on the road 28-26 on Sept. 8. It ended up being the closest game Clemson played during its 15-0 season, including its pair of games in the College Football Playoff.

Expect another competitive matchup this year, but the Tigers should again be the better team, especially with them having home-field advantage this time.

No. 6 LSU at No. 9 Texas

Michael Democker/Associated Press

For the first time this season, two top-10 teams will face off when the Tigers travel to play the Longhorns on Saturday. Both of these teams have challenging games to come later in the season, but one school will make a statement with an early victory in Week 2.

LSU has four more games against teams that are currently ranked, which includes a road matchup against No. 2 Alabama on Nov. 9. If the Tigers continue to win, including against the Longhorns, that could easily be a matchup between two top-five teams.

Texas' two most challenging games will be at home—Saturday against the Tigers and Oct. 12 against No. 4 Oklahoma. Both will be difficult matchups, but the Longhorns will surely have large crowds supporting them at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium for those games.

The Longhorns lead the all-time series against the Tigers 9-7-1, but these two schools haven't faced off since 2003. That makes this an even more exciting non-conference matchup between two of the nation's top programs that typically don't go head-to-head.

No. 23 Stanford at USC

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

Stanford and USC each earned Week 1 victories at home, but neither won in convincing fashion.

The Cardinal beat Northwestern 17-7, but it was a three-point game until Jordan Fox scored a fumble recovery touchdown to push their lead to 10 points with 20 seconds remaining.

Stanford quarterback K.J. Costello left the matchup after taking a blow to the head, and he's questionable for this week's game against USC.

The Trojans are in a similar position as they opened the season with a 31-23 victory over Fresno State, but starting quarterback JT Daniels suffered a torn ACL that will cause him to miss the rest of the season. That means true freshman Kedon Slovis will start for USC in its Pac-12 opener against Stanford.

But with both teams potentially missing its starting quarterback, this could be a competitive matchup to begin conference play. In the last 18 meetings between the Cardinal and Trojans, each team has won nine times. So, this rivalry series has proved to go back and forth and feature competitive games, and this year will likely be the same.