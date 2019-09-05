UFC 242 Predictions: Bleacher Report Main Card Staff Picks

0 of 5

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

The Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi will play host to UFC 242. Atop the card sits a unification bout between UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and interim champ Dustin Poirier.

The lightweight tilt is the centerpiece of the event. After Nurmagomedov's thrashing of Conor McGregor, he has ascended to stardom in the sport. He is a dominant force with an undefeated professional record. A rarity in MMA.

Can Poirier topple the king?

In the co-main event, lightweights Edson Barboza and Paul Felder collide again in a rematch from their hotly contested 2015 affair. What has changed since that time?

The Bleacher Report staff has come together once again to answer those questions and provide prognostications for all five of UFC 242's main card contests. Want to know what the experts think? Let's get down to the nitty-gritty and start predicting UFC 242.