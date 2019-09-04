Ezekiel Elliott on Being NFL's Highest-Paid RB: 'I Believe I'm the Best'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistSeptember 4, 2019

FILE - In this June 12, 2019, file photo, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott smiles as he walks off the field after participating in drills at the team's NFL football training facility in Frisco, Texas. The Dallas Cowboys and Ezekiel Elliott have agreed on a $90 million, six-year contract extension that will make him the NFL's highest-paid running back and end a holdout that lasted the entire preseason, a person with knowledge of the agreement said Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Ezekiel Elliott's new contract with the Dallas Cowboys reflects his belief that he's the NFL's top running back. 

"It was [important] because I believe I'm the best," he told reporters following Wednesday's practice.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Jane Slater reported early Wednesday that Elliott agreed to a six-year, $90 million extension with the Cowboys. Combined with the two years remaining on his rookie deal, the total value is worth $103 million, with about half of the money guaranteed. 

                                                           

