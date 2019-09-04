Ezekiel Elliott on Being NFL's Highest-Paid RB: 'I Believe I'm the Best'

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Ezekiel Elliott's new contract with the Dallas Cowboys reflects his belief that he's the NFL's top running back.

"It was [important] because I believe I'm the best," he told reporters following Wednesday's practice.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Jane Slater reported early Wednesday that Elliott agreed to a six-year, $90 million extension with the Cowboys. Combined with the two years remaining on his rookie deal, the total value is worth $103 million, with about half of the money guaranteed.

