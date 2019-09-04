Fantasy Alert: Bears 'Pinching' Themselves over RB David Montgomery

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

It hasn't taken long for Chicago Bears rookie running back David Montgomery to endear himself to head coach Matt Nagy.

According to Terez Paylor of Yahoo Sports, Nagy gave a glowing review of the former Iowa State standout Tuesday: "We're pinching ourselves. We are."

Nagy added that Montgomery eats, sleeps and breathes football, which should be music to the ears of his fantasy owners: "He wants the ball every play, every rep in the preseason. He wants special teams, whatever he can—he wants to do it all. Everything about his life is football."

Montgomery will have a chance to make a strong first impression Thursday when he and the Bears face the rival Green Bay Packers in the opening game of the 2019 NFL regular season.

