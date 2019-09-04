Video: Panthers' Cam Newton Sets World Record for 1-Handed Catches in 1 Minute

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Is Cam Newton playing the wrong position?

Probably not—but the Carolina Panthers quarterback has some incredible hands, as he caught 51 passes in a minute with just one hand in July. That was a Guinness world record.

"I wouldn't have been able to do that without my quarterback," Newton said of YouTuber Candler Hallow, per Chris Bumbaca of USA Today. "I just feel like we have a bond for the rest of our life. Like Jack and Rose."

So if the whole quarterback thing stops working out for Newton (it won't), he can always play receiver (again, not gonna happen).

Newton wasn't done there, setting a pair of unique Guinness records by throwing an underhand pass 39 yards to Garrett Niconienko, who set the mark for a between-the-legs catch. Newton also completed a 24-yard pass to Hallow, who was blindfolded and on the move, another record.