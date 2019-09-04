Celtics' Jayson Tatum Out at Least Next 2 USA Games with Ankle Injury

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum will miss at least the next two games for the United States at the 2019 FIBA World Cup after spraining his left ankle Tuesday, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

In the closing seconds of Team USA's 93-92 overtime win against Turkey, Tatum drove into the paint and passed to Milwaukee Bucks wing Khris Middleton. Turkey fouled Middleton, and he hit two decisive free throws to win the game. Tatum limped after the play and had to be removed from the game.

Per Windhorst, Tatum has been ruled out for at least the next five days, and he is scheduled to be reevaluated Monday.

