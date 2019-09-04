Celtics' Jayson Tatum Out at Least Next 2 USA Games with Ankle Injury

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistSeptember 4, 2019

FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2019, file photo, United States' Jayson Tatum is shown during the second half of an exhibition basketball game against Spain in Anaheim, Calif. The Boston Celtics will have at least three and possibly four players on the final 12-man roster that USA Basketball will take to China next week for the FIBA World Cup. So these Team USA practices have been a get-to-know-you bonus of sorts for new Celtics guard Kemba Walker and Boston teammates Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum will miss at least the next two games for the United States at the 2019 FIBA World Cup after spraining his left ankle Tuesday, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

In the closing seconds of Team USA's 93-92 overtime win against Turkey, Tatum drove into the paint and passed to Milwaukee Bucks wing Khris Middleton. Turkey fouled Middleton, and he hit two decisive free throws to win the game. Tatum limped after the play and had to be removed from the game.

Per Windhorst, Tatum has been ruled out for at least the next five days, and he is scheduled to be reevaluated Monday.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Jayson Tatum to Miss at Least Two Team USA Games With Sprained Ankle

    Boston Celtics logo
    Boston Celtics

    Jayson Tatum to Miss at Least Two Team USA Games With Sprained Ankle

    SI.com
    via SI.com

    Jayson Tatum out at least five days for Team USA, will miss next two games

    Boston Celtics logo
    Boston Celtics

    Jayson Tatum out at least five days for Team USA, will miss next two games

    Kurt Helin
    via ProBasketballTalk

    Jayson Tatum Injury: Celtics/Team USA Star’s Timeline After Ankle Sprain

    Boston Celtics logo
    Boston Celtics

    Jayson Tatum Injury: Celtics/Team USA Star’s Timeline After Ankle Sprain

    Logan Mullen
    via NESN.com

    How has Brad Stevens set his rotations before?

    Boston Celtics logo
    Boston Celtics

    How has Brad Stevens set his rotations before?

    CelticsBlog
    via CelticsBlog