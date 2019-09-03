Video: Watch Nationals Complete 7-Run Comeback in 9th Inning with Walk-off HR

Video: Watch Nationals Complete 7-Run Comeback in 9th Inning with Walk-off HRSeptember 4, 2019
Entering Tuesday night's matchup between the New York Mets and Washington Nationals, the lasting headline was thought to be Cy Young winners Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer facing off on the mound.
Wrong.
The Mets entered the bottom of the ninth leading the Nats 10-4, and then the wheels fell off.
The Nationals scored seven runs in the final frame to secure an 11-10 victory, capped off by a three-run walk-off home run from catcher Kurt Suzuki:
Suzuki hit his homer off Edwin Diaz, who was given the loss for the Mets, but it was Paul Sewald who started the ninth on the mound and allowed four earned runs.
Washington's comeback defied all sorts of odds:
Anthony DiComo @AnthonyDiComo
The Mets entered the bottom of the ninth inning tonight with a 99.7 percent chance to win, according to Fangraphs calculations. They lost. https://t.co/dGm4XUrM3w
SportsCenter @SportsCenter
Before the Nationals came back to beat the Mets, home teams trailing by 6+ runs entering the bottom of the 9th were 4-1,321 over the last 5 seasons. #SCFacts https://t.co/Sw1ZBrOqVX
Linda Cohn @lindacohn
Per @vincentkjohnson : @MLB Teams leading by 6 or more runs entering the bottom of the 9th this season were 274-0 before the @Mets implosion vs the Nationals. #Mets
More importantly, the result holds weight in the National League playoff race. It is particularly devastating for the Mets' postseason chances. With the loss, New York drops to five games back in the National League wild-card race. The Nationals hold a 3.5-game lead in that race and sit 6.5 games behind Atlanta in the NL East.
