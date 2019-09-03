Video: Watch Nationals Complete 7-Run Comeback in 9th Inning with Walk-off HR

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst ISeptember 4, 2019

Washington Nationals greet Kurt Suzuki (28) as he approaches home plate after hitting a game-winning three-run home run in the team's baseball game against the New York Mets, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, in Washington. Washington won 11-10. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Entering Tuesday night's matchup between the New York Mets and Washington Nationals, the lasting headline was thought to be Cy Young winners Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer facing off on the mound.

Wrong.  

The Mets entered the bottom of the ninth leading the Nats 10-4, and then the wheels fell off. 

The Nationals scored seven runs in the final frame to secure an 11-10 victory, capped off by a three-run walk-off home run from catcher Kurt Suzuki: 

Suzuki hit his homer off Edwin Diaz, who was given the loss for the Mets, but it was Paul Sewald who started the ninth on the mound and allowed four earned runs. 

Washington's comeback defied all sorts of odds: 

More importantly, the result holds weight in the National League playoff race. It is particularly devastating for the Mets' postseason chances. With the loss, New York drops to five games back in the National League wild-card race. The Nationals hold a 3.5-game lead in that race and sit 6.5 games behind Atlanta in the NL East.

Related

    Astros' George Springer Is Day-to-Day After Being Carted Off

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Astros' George Springer Is Day-to-Day After Being Carted Off

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    'Never Give Up Nats' Steal a 11-10 Walk-Off Win

    Washington Nationals logo
    Washington Nationals

    'Never Give Up Nats' Steal a 11-10 Walk-Off Win

    Stephen G. "Ghost" Mears
    via TalkNats.com

    Adam Eaton Listed as Day-to-Day After Injury

    Washington Nationals logo
    Washington Nationals

    Adam Eaton Listed as Day-to-Day After Injury

    NBC Sports Washington
    via NBC Sports Washington

    Aaron Barrett Returns to Majors After More Than 4 Years

    Washington Nationals logo
    Washington Nationals

    Aaron Barrett Returns to Majors After More Than 4 Years

    Bill Baer
    via HardballTalk