Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan Set for WWE Clash of Champions 2019 Match Card

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 4, 2019

PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 19: Roman Reigns attends WWE Live AccorHotels Arena Popb Paris Bercy on May 19, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images)
Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

Roman Reigns will finally get his chance to face Erick Rowan in the ring when they step inside the squared circle at Clash of Champions on Sept. 15.

WWE announced Tuesday that Reigns and Rowan will have a singles match, continuing their ongoing storyline that began when Rowan attempted to injure the former world champion backstage.

Buddy Murphy initially fingered Rowan as the culprit, but Daniel Bryan placed the blame on a man who strongly resembled his ally. Last week on SmackDown Live, the truth was apparently revealed.

Reigns shared security footage that seemed to show Rowan shoving over equipment cases onto The Big Dog.

Given how quickly the story progressed, there almost certainly has to be at least one more twist in store. The first incident is barely a month old, not much time for a fairly involved angle that includes the promotion's biggest star.

Perhaps Clash of Champions will add more intrigue rather than bring Reigns any closure.

