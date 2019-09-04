Erick Rowan Turn on Daniel Bryan, Chad Gable Wins and More WWE SmackDown Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

WWE has set out to prove that the product is far from predictable over this Labor Day week, and the September 3 edition of SmackDown Live certainly delivered on that front.

While everyone expected a major reveal for the Roman Reigns storyline, Erick Rowan instead admitted to all that he did and abandoned Daniel Bryan. He laid out his intellectual peer as well as The Big Dog with ease, coming off like a star for the first time in years.

Chad Gable also shocked everyone by pulling off an improbable second round victory over King of the Ring favorite Andrade to advance to face Elias in the semifinals. Suddenly, he has emerged as an unlikely favorite in the tournament.

In the aftermath of his heel turn on Monday Night Raw, Bayley continued to wreck havoc with Sasha Banks. She and The Boss laid out Charlotte Flair in what ultimately may be the first step in a questionable face turn for The Queen.

Another title contender was crowned for Clash of Champions as Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville defeated Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross clean. This victory was one more chance for the team to show why they deserve more opportunities.

These moments defined a surprising night of action that has led the blue brand into unfamiliar territory. New stars are getting a chance to sink or swim, and it will be up to them to show their merit.