Report: Nets' Rodions Kurucs Arrested for Allegedly Choking Ex-Girlfriend

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistSeptember 3, 2019

Brooklyn Nets' Rodions Kurucs plays against the Minnesota Timberwolves during an an NBA summer league basketball game Sunday, July 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher/Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets forward Rodions Kurucs was reportedly arrested Tuesday following an allegation that he choked his then-girlfriend on June 27.

Graham Rayman and Trevor Boyer of the New York Daily News cited police sources who said Kurucs screamed, "I am going to kill myself" before choking her, pushing her on the bed, slapping her in the face twice, biting her lip and injuring her ribs by picking her up and throwing her on the bed.

Kurucs, 21, was charged with obstructing her breathing.

According to Boyer and Rayman, Judge Gina Abadi released Kurucs without bail but told him to stay away from his former girlfriend, issuing an order of protection.

The Latvia native previously played for his national team and FC Barcelona Basquet in Spain. Brooklyn selected him in the second round of the 2018 NBA draft, and he appeared in 63 games for the team as a rookie.

