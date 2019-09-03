Frank Gore Jr. Is Headed to FAU to Play for Lane Kiffin

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoSeptember 3, 2019

  1. CFB National Signing Day 2019 Did Not Disappoint

  2. Martell Is Leaving Ohio St. and Is on His Way to the U

  3. White House Treats National Champions to Fast Food Cheat Day

  4. Northwestern May Have CFB's Most Hyped Coach

  5. Army's Historic Bowl Beatdown Caps Off Epic Season

  6. Purdue Football's No. 1 Fan Is Inspiring the Team

  7. CFB's Creative Entrances Put WWE to Shame

  8. CFB's Walk-on Scholarship Season Has Returned

  9. Tua Continues to Take Hawaiian Football to Another Level

  10. CFB Players Teaming Up to Tackle Hunger in Miami

  11. 4'2" WR Will Walk on at Baylor University

  12. Felder's Film Room: Ferocious Front 7's Will Decide National Championship

  13. UAB Is Making CFB Even More Fun and Having Its Best Season at the Same Time

  14. Heisman Hopefuls: B/R Highlights Finalists Prior to Trophy Ceremony

  15. Who Should Be the 2017 Heisman Finalists?

  16. Miami vs. Clemson: Which Elite Defense Will Prevail in ACC Championship Game

  17. College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 11

  18. College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 10

  19. Which CFB Stars Need More Heisman Hype?

  20. College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 9

Right Arrow Icon

The son of NFL legend Frank Gore is headed to FAU to play for Lane Kiffin. Frank Gore Jr. is a 3-star 2020 prospect out of Miami's Killian High.

Watch the video above for more about how Frank Gore Jr. mirrors his father on the field.

    

Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what’s trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don’t miss out.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Clemson Stays on Top for Week 2 AP Poll

    Florida Atlantic Football logo
    Florida Atlantic Football

    Clemson Stays on Top for Week 2 AP Poll

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking Heisman Contenders' Week 1 Performances

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Ranking Heisman Contenders' Week 1 Performances

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Ohio State football: Assessing the offensive line after FAU win

    Florida Atlantic Football logo
    Florida Atlantic Football

    Ohio State football: Assessing the offensive line after FAU win

    Jim Tomlin
    via Saturday Tradition

    The Play That Changed Nick Saban

    A play in the famous 'Kick Six Game' vs. Auburn had a lasting impact on Bama's HC

    College Football logo
    College Football

    The Play That Changed Nick Saban

    A play in the famous 'Kick Six Game' vs. Auburn had a lasting impact on Bama's HC

    Lars Anderson
    via Bleacher Report