Redskins Rumors: Trent Williams Could End Holdout 'Sooner Rather Than Later'

Washington offensive tackle Trent Williams could report to the team "sooner rather than later," according to former NFL player DeAngelo Hall, who also noted that team president Bruce Allen made Williams a unique offer to incentivize him to end his holdout.

The basis for Williams' holdout is unclear, though ESPN's John Keim reported Tuesday that there were several potential factors in play:

"Sources close to Williams say it's about the medical staff—but that doesn't necessarily mean Redskins trainer Larry Hess and his staff. Some people close to Williams said it stemmed from how a growth on his scalp was diagnosed and handled over the years. He needed surgery to remove the growth this offseason. However, neither Williams nor his agent has commented publicly—or said a whole lot privately.

Williams—with a desire for security—also has asked for more money but the Redskins haven't met any financial demands."

Adding to the uncertainty surrounding Williams, Hall previously said on The Athletic's Hail to the Pod podcast that the veteran offensive lineman told him "there's zero chance I'll be in that building" for Week 1.

Keim also noted Williams "has told numerous people he won't play again for Washington."

But Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Tuesday that Williams could return to Washington next week:

Williams still has two years left on his deal, and Washington likely can't afford to be without its excellent left tackle for an entire season.

But the possibility of a season-long holdout exists. The sides could also reach an agreement on a contract extension that gets Williams back into the building, or Williams could decide to report without one. And while Washington has maintained throughout the process that it wouldn't trade him, per Keim, the team could relent and seek to get back draft capital for him.

The Miami Dolphins, after all, got two first-round picks (2020, '21) and a 2021 second-rounder in the deal that sent offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Houston Texans. Tunsil, 25, is younger than the 31-year-old Williams, but a tackle-needy team might still give back a strong return for a player of his caliber.

There remain a lot of unknowns regarding Williams' holdout, and Hall's comments Tuesday don't change that.