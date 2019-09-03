Indians' Carlos Carrasco to Donate $200 Per Strikeout to Cancer Research

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistSeptember 3, 2019

Cleveland Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco delivers to the Tampa Bay Rays during the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Carrasco is making his first appearance since May, when he was diagnosed with leukemia. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Cleveland Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco announced Tuesday that he will make the most of his feel-good return to the mound by giving back to a good cause.

Carrasco launched the "Punchout Cancer with Cookie" campaign, which will see him donating $200 to childhood cancer research for every strikeout he records in the month of September:

Carrasco was placed on the injured list in May with a blood condition, and it was later announced in July that he had been diagnosed with leukemia.

After missing three months of action, the 32-year-old righty returned to the hill for Cleveland on Sunday, allowing two hits and one run in one inning as a reliever against the Tampa Bay Rays.

In the announcement video, Carrasco said: "I have cancer, but cancer doesn't have me. ... I want to remind families that there is always hope."

According to TMZ Sports, Carrasco's teammates are also contributing to the cause. Starting pitcher Shane Bieber pledged $100 for each of his strikeouts, which is no small gesture since his 224 strikeouts are third in the American League this season.

Also, first baseman Carlos Santana is going to donate for every home run he hits and shortstop Francisco Lindor will contribute every time the Indians win a game.

Since the Indians are in the thick of a playoff race and hold a one-game lead over the Oakland Athletics for the second wild-card position in the AL, every win will be important for their playoff positioning, as well as the prospect of contributing to childhood cancer research.

Related

    Aristides Aquino Has Exploded from Nobody to Superstar

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Aristides Aquino Has Exploded from Nobody to Superstar

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report

    New MLB Power Rankings 📈

    Where all 30 teams stand with four weeks to play

    Cleveland Indians logo
    Cleveland Indians

    New MLB Power Rankings 📈

    Where all 30 teams stand with four weeks to play

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report

    Tigers Minor Leaguer Chace Numata Dies from Injuries in Skateboarding Accident

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Tigers Minor Leaguer Chace Numata Dies from Injuries in Skateboarding Accident

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Cox Back at Braves' Park 5 Months After Stroke

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Cox Back at Braves' Park 5 Months After Stroke

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com