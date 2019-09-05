10 Realistic Upsets That Would Send the 2019 College Football Season into Chaos

0 of 10

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

When the regular season is finished and the proverbial dust settles on conference championship week, the best college football teams usually stand out well above the rest.

Typically, that's because of a few marquee wins, but it's also a reflection of avoided upsets.

Unexpected losses can become season-shaping results. And yes, for both fans and analysts, predicting those underdog celebrations weeks and months in advance is helpful for the ol' ego.

Though we're certain to underestimate a few teams―college football gets pretty weird sometimes, and we're only one week into the 2019 campaign―our focus was on results that would be realistic. (For example, suggesting an Arkansas victory over Alabama would be, shall we say, questionable. Sorry, Hogs.)

The list is organized chronologically.