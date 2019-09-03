Cowboys' Jerry Jones Talks Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper Contracts

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday to discuss the contract situations of running back Ezekiel Elliott, quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper.

Elliott held out for the entire preseason and is in danger of missing Dallas' Week 1 game against the New York Giants.

According to Jori Epstein of the Dallas Morning News, Jones expressed hope that there will be a resolution before Sunday's game: "It would be great—will be and would be—if before a short period of time passes, Zeke would be in that group. We'll see how today goes, we'll see how tomorrow goes, we'll see how the ensuing hours pan out."

Jones also didn't rule out the possibility of another player such as Prescott or Cooper getting a new deal before Elliott, per Epstein: "There's a chance. Because we're sure working on them. For sure."

After reportedly signing offensive tackle La'el Collins to a five-year contract extension Tuesday, Jones admitted that there is now less money to work with in terms of signing Elliott, Prescott and Cooper to new deals, according to Epstein: "This takes a nice chunk out of the pie. ... We'll see. There's no question the pie is getting smaller."

