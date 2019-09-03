WWE Goes All Out with Bayley Heel Turn and More Raw Fallout

WWE Goes All Out with Bayley Heel Turn and More Raw FalloutSeptember 3, 2019
WWE went all out with the long-awaited Bayley heel turn on Raw, providing its flagship with a much-needed spark that generated social media buzz and led to Bayley being the No. 1 trend in the United States late Monday night.
The SmackDown women's champion turned on partner Becky Lynch, beating her down with a steel chair before standing tall with best friend Sasha Banks to close out the broadcast.
That blockbuster storyline development headlined a show that featured questionable creative regarding Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman's upcoming pay-per-view main event and excellence from one of the King of the Ring qualifiers.
Now, dive deeper into each of those topics with this recap of the September 2 episode.
Long-Awaited Bayley Heel Turn Provides Late Spark for Episode
After a full year of pining for a Bayley heel turn, fans were rewarded for their patience at the end of this week's show when the SmackDown women's champion took a steel chair and blasted Raw champion Becky Lynch across the back, much to the delight of her best friend Sasha Banks.
The show-ending segment was the best of the show, mostly because it made sense within the context of the story being told and propels feuds forward instead of remaining stagnant ahead of the Clash of Champions pay-per-view.
Bayley and Banks have been established best friends for years now. The commentary team and backstage interviewers Charly Caruso and Sarah Schreiber all played up the relationship, wondering out loud what Bayley thought of The Boss' actions.
After refusing to speak on them earlier in the night, Bayley instead showed the WWE Universe, shockingly betraying her tag team partner and standing alongside Banks, her hug-loving demeanor erased in an instant and in its place, a devious smile conveying satisfaction with what she had just done.
Now, WWE Creative faces a scenario where the newly heel Bayley defends her title against Charlotte Flair, also a heel, at the September 15 PPV. Does the writing team make Lynch and Flair reluctant partners to thwart the offensive of the reunited Banks and Bayley or do they remain separate entities forced to handle the onslaught of the besties on their own?
That there is potential for different avenues is a good thing and will only enhance the overall quality of storytelling in the women's division.
As long as the writers can effectively present a Bayley that is unlike the one we have been exposed to for the last five or so years.
Does Anyone Really Care About Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman?
How is it possible that Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman are two of the top babyfaces in WWE, are current tag team champions and will battle for The Beastslayer's universal title at Clash of Champions, but the heat for the match is essentially nonexistent?
The program is a heatless one that was not helped in the slightest by the events of Monday night's broadcast, where AJ Styles pointed out the flaws in the story, reminding fans that all Strowman did to earn a championship opportunity was look at the coveted title.
There is no established story, no real rhyme or reason for it happening and no emotional investment from fans. It is simply a case of two top stars being programmed against each other out of pure laziness and expected to sell some network subscriptions.
Rollins did his best to sell the match on Raw, reminding Strowman he has conquered Brock Lesnar and at Clash of Champions, will slay The Monster Among Men, but even that was not enough to drum up any real anticipation for the bout.
That Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson left them lying without having much to do at all with the championship clash come September 15 only further muddies the waters, giving heat to the wrong act while leaving Rollins vs. Strowman cold just under two weeks from the event.
That WWE is bringing in "Stone Cold" Steve Austin to moderate their contract signing next week in Madison Square Garden reeks of desperation but if there is anyone that can get fans to care about the Rollins-Strowman beef, it is the Texas Rattlesnake.
The King of the Ring Was Made for Baron Corbin
Say what you will about him, but Baron Corbin has been exceptional throughout this King of the Ring tournament.
The former Raw general manager delivered a banger of a match with Cedric Alexander, bumping around for the former cruiserweight champion and making it look like the 205 Live export may actually beat him on more than one occasion.
Add to that his promo a week ago, where he sat on the throne and placed the crown atop his shaved head, then arrogantly addressed the WWE Universe as if he had already claimed the prize, and you have a Superstar for whom the King of the Ring was created.
Corbin needs a boost following his main event run with universal champion Seth Rollins was essentially overshadowed by The Beastslayer's on-screen relationship with Becky Lynch. While guys like Andrade, Chad Gable, or Ali may benefit more from the boost the tournament victory would provide, there is no Superstar more ready right not to thrive as the obnoxious and overbearing King of the Ring than The Lone Wolf.
Taking into account his recent in-ring performances and the emotion he elicits when he enters arenas across the globe, Corbin is an A+ heel that fans genuinely want to see beaten up. Add in a crown and scepter and you have a villain with nuclear heat and the missing ingredient to a sustained, headlining heel run.