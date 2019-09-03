WWE Goes All Out with Bayley Heel Turn and More Raw Fallout

1 of 3

After a full year of pining for a Bayley heel turn, fans were rewarded for their patience at the end of this week's show when the SmackDown women's champion took a steel chair and blasted Raw champion Becky Lynch across the back, much to the delight of her best friend Sasha Banks.

The show-ending segment was the best of the show, mostly because it made sense within the context of the story being told and propels feuds forward instead of remaining stagnant ahead of the Clash of Champions pay-per-view.

Bayley and Banks have been established best friends for years now. The commentary team and backstage interviewers Charly Caruso and Sarah Schreiber all played up the relationship, wondering out loud what Bayley thought of The Boss' actions.

After refusing to speak on them earlier in the night, Bayley instead showed the WWE Universe, shockingly betraying her tag team partner and standing alongside Banks, her hug-loving demeanor erased in an instant and in its place, a devious smile conveying satisfaction with what she had just done.

Now, WWE Creative faces a scenario where the newly heel Bayley defends her title against Charlotte Flair, also a heel, at the September 15 PPV. Does the writing team make Lynch and Flair reluctant partners to thwart the offensive of the reunited Banks and Bayley or do they remain separate entities forced to handle the onslaught of the besties on their own?

That there is potential for different avenues is a good thing and will only enhance the overall quality of storytelling in the women's division.

As long as the writers can effectively present a Bayley that is unlike the one we have been exposed to for the last five or so years.