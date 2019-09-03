NCAA Football Rankings 2019: Week 2 Standings for College's Top 25 Teams

Alonzo Adams/Associated Press

When the top 10 college football teams in the country all win on the same weekend, there usually isn't much movement at the top of the AP Top 25 poll. But that's to be expected early in the season.

Of the top 25 teams in the nation, 24 were victorious in its season opener as the new college football campaign fully got underway this past weekend. That slate of games included dominant victories by Clemson, the reigning national champions, and Alabama, which lost to Clemson in last season's College Football Playoff national title game.

Before looking back at more of the highlights from the first full weekend of the college football season, here's how the AP Top 25 poll should look when it gets released on Tuesday.

Projected Week 2 Top 25

1. Clemson (1-0)

2. Alabama (1-0)

3. Georgia (1-0)

4. Oklahoma (1-0)

5. Ohio State (1-0)

6. LSU (1-0)

7. Michigan (1-0)

8. Florida (1-0)

9. Notre Dame (1-0)

10. Texas (1-0)

11. Texas A&M (1-0)

12. Washington (1-0)

13. Auburn (1-0)

14. Penn State (1-0)

15. Utah (1-0)

16. Oregon (0-1)

17. UCF (1-0)

18. Michigan State (1-0)

19. Wisconsin (1-0)

20. Iowa (1-0)

21. Syracuse (1-0)

22. Washington State (1-0)

23. Iowa State (1-0)

24. Nebraska (1-0)

25. Stanford (1-0)

Week 1 Highlights

As expected, the best game of the first full weekend of the college football season was the matchup between No. 11 Oregon and No. 16 Auburn on Saturday night at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

This was an exciting opening contest between two top teams from different conferences that typically wouldn't play each other during the regular season, with Oregon in the Pac-12 and Auburn in the SEC. But this neutral-site opener pitted these two conferences against each other featuring two of the best programs in the country.

The game lived up to the hype as Auburn true freshman quarterback Bo Nix threw a game-winning touchdown pass to Seth Williams with 9 seconds remaining to lift the Tigers to a 27-21 victory. It was an incredible debut for Nix, who became the first true freshman quarterback to start a Week 1 game for an SEC school since Brent Schaeffer for Tennessee in 2004.

"He has some savviness to him, there's no doubt," Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said of Nix, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "When the game is on the line, you've got to make plays, and that's the one thing he showed."

It was a great way for the Tigers to start the season as now they have lighter matchups against Tulane and Kent State at home, so they should improve to 3-0 before starting SEC play. Meanwhile, the Ducks will look to get back on track with home games against Nevada and Montana the next two weeks, and they should earn victories in both.

At the top, the powerhouse teams took care of business and avoided huge upsets to open the year. Clemson defeated Georgia Tech 52-14, while Alabama began the season with a 42-3 victory over Duke.

Of the top teams, one notable performance came from Oklahoma's 49-31 win over Houston on Sunday night. The Sooners were powered to victory by quarterback Jalen Hurts, who transferred from Alabama to Oklahoma prior to this season.

Hurts accounted for 508 total yards (332 passing, 176 rushing) to break Baker Mayfield's Oklahoma record for most total yards in a Sooners debut. Hurts also had six total touchdowns, three passing and three rushing.

"I thought he handled the moment good," Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "You could tell out there that he'd been in it, certainly. I'm sure he had some nerves, but he did a good job managing them."

If Hurts build off his Oklahoma debut and continues to play at that high of a level, he could be one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy this season. And that would also bode well for the Sooners' success as they look to make the College Football Playoff for the third straight year.