Video: Pelicans' Lonzo Ball Says He Found out About Lakers Trade Through Twitter

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

Lonzo Ball found out he was traded from the Los Angeles Lakers to the New Orleans Pelicans the same way many NBA fans did—on Twitter.

The UCLA product revealed as much during an interview on Real 92.3 LA's Big Boy's Neighborhood but also acknowledged he knew he would eventually be traded because his name had been in rumors for so long. Los Angeles sent him to New Orleans along with Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart as part of the package that landed Anthony Davis.

Ball also said he took the move personally:

While the Davis and LeBron James pairing instantly put the Lakers on the short list of title contenders in a Western Conference that is loaded with dynamic duos, New Orleans fans can take solace knowing Ball seems motivated by the trade as part of a talented young core that will look to return the Pelicans to playoff contention.

He dealt with injuries in each of his first two seasons but still averaged 10.0 points, 6.4 assists, 6.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals a night as someone who can impact the game in a number of ways.

Ball is someone who can direct the fast break with JJ Redick flashing to the wing for open threes while Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram streak to the basket for lobs. He also has the chance to learn from and play alongside veteran Jrue Holiday as he further develops into an impact playmaker.

New Orleans’ matchups against the Lakers figure to be among the most anticipated games of the entire 2019-20 NBA slate in large part because of the Davis trade drama that engulfed the two teams for the second half of the 2018-19 campaign.

Ball’s comments add another layer of intrigue when he goes up against the franchise that selected him with the No. 2 overall pick in 2017.

The Pelicans host the Lakers for the first time on Nov. 27 and head to Los Angeles for a showdown on Jan. 3.