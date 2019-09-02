Report: Joe Johnson to Work Out for Nets, Bucks, Pistons After Winning BIG3 MVP

Harry How/Getty Images

Joe Johnson could be headed from the BIG3 back to the NBA.

On Monday, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reported the veteran will have workouts with the Detroit Pistons, Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets this week.

Johnson, a 17-year NBA veteran, won the BIG3 MVP and championship this year. He last played in the NBA in 2017-18.

Johnson played for the Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns, Atlanta Hawks, Nets, Miami Heat, Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets during his career. The seven-time All-Star was one of the best pure scorers of his generation.

He averaged more than 20 points per game in five straight seasons from 2005-06 through 2009-10 and was an All-NBA third-team selection in the final year of that streak. He averaged 21.3 points, 4.9 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game while shooting 36.9 percent from deep for the Hawks that season.

While Johnson was a consistent offensive force in his prime, he is 38 years old and was a shell of his former self in his final season with the Jazz and Rockets. He averaged only 6.8 points per game and shot 27.6 percent from three-point range.

However, Johnson looked like someone who can still provide an offensive spark when he dominated the BIG3 and led the Triplets to a championship in their first season in the league. He scored 28 points and hit the game-winning three in the championship game win over the Killer 3s on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Johnson was facing much easier competition in the three-on-three league filled with retired players, but his shooting could play for the Bucks and Nets in particular.

Giannis Antetokounmpo always attracts plenty of attention in Milwaukee, and head coach Mike Budenholzer stresses perimeter shooting in his system. Johnson would likely also see plenty of space playing alongside Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn and could take advantage on the outside.

While he won't routinely pour in 20-plus points anymore, the veteran could provide another scoring option off the bench for whichever team signs him.