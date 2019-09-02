Jay Gruden Says Redskins Running Game 'Will Probably Go Through' Derrius Guice

Mike Stewart/Associated Press

The stock is way up for Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice.

The 2018 second-round pick missed all last season due to a torn ACL, but the coaching staff is ready to let him loose in 2019.

"We drafted him for a reason," head coach Jay Gruden said Monday, per Adam Caplan of SiriusXM. "We feel like he can be a first-, second- and even a third-down back, if needed. I think the offense, carries wise, will probably go through him, pretty much."

Gruden also noted that Guice's play was a reason the team felt comfortable releasing Samaje Perine, via George Wallace of WTOP.

The LSU product has been a bit of an unknown through the preseason but looked good in his limited playing time in Week 3 against the Atlanta Falcons:

He finished with 44 rushing yards on 11 carries plus one catch for four yards.

The problem from a fantasy perspective was a questionable role with Adrian Peterson and Chris Thompson still on the depth chart. Peterson started every game for the Redskins last season and rushed for 1,042 yards, while Thompson has been one of the top third-down backs in the NFL during the past few years.

However, it's now clear Washington sees Guice as an every-down player who can get a lot of touches in 2019. With a quality offensive line—even without Trent Williams—this could lead to big numbers during the season.

It's still a risk to put him in your fantasy lineup Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles until his role is solidified, but there is RB2 upside going forward. He should be an early target in all remaining fantasy drafts and a possible buy-low trade option before he explodes.

Still can't figure out your fantasy football lineup for the week? Check out Your Fantasy Fire Drill with Matt Camp, where he answers your questions live. Submit your questions and and tune in every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET, only on the B/R app.