Best NFL Draft Matchups for Week 2 of College Football

Marianna Massey/Getty Images

National-spotlight games are rare this weekend, but the same ones you'll watch are the ones that will intrigue the pro scouts.

Every NFL franchise will have keen interest in LSU-Texas and Clemson-Texas A&M, as all four teams are loaded with pro talent, either for this year's draft or future iterations. Elite prospects such as Ohio State's Chase Young and Colorado's Laviska Shenault Jr. face stiff challenges this weekend too.

Then there's a guy like Tennessee's Trey Smith, who has a medical history that has to be a red flag for the league but also limitless talent as he gets used to playing again after a near-year-long hiatus. He's got a massive test this weekend.

We looked across Saturday's slate to find the best Week 2 battles between prospects who could hear their names called from Las Vegas in next year's NFL draft.

Note: The list is organized chronologically based on kickoff time.