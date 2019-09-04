Best NFL Draft Matchups for Week 2 of College FootballSeptember 4, 2019
Best NFL Draft Matchups for Week 2 of College Football
National-spotlight games are rare this weekend, but the same ones you'll watch are the ones that will intrigue the pro scouts.
Every NFL franchise will have keen interest in LSU-Texas and Clemson-Texas A&M, as all four teams are loaded with pro talent, either for this year's draft or future iterations. Elite prospects such as Ohio State's Chase Young and Colorado's Laviska Shenault Jr. face stiff challenges this weekend too.
Then there's a guy like Tennessee's Trey Smith, who has a medical history that has to be a red flag for the league but also limitless talent as he gets used to playing again after a near-year-long hiatus. He's got a massive test this weekend.
We looked across Saturday's slate to find the best Week 2 battles between prospects who could hear their names called from Las Vegas in next year's NFL draft.
Note: The list is organized chronologically based on kickoff time.
Cincinnati RB Michael Warren II vs. Ohio State DE Chase Young
When: Saturday, Sept. 7, at Noon ET (ABC)
There's been a bit of a running back renaissance in the NFL draft. For a while, you could wait a round or two and still grab quality guys, but the league has placed more value on the position in the past couple of cycles.
Still, you can grab good runners throughout the draft. One of those figures to be Cincinnati Bearcats junior Michael Warren II.
When your nickname is "The Truck" like the 5'11", 222-pound offensive centerpiece's is, you get noticed. During Week 1's win over UCLA, Warren ran 26 times for 92 yards and a touchdown. Those aren't elite numbers, but he's the type of runner who gets better as the game goes on.
This weekend, he'll face a major test against Ohio State's big, elite playmakers, led by defensive end Chase Young. The junior lines up all over the place and can stand up as an outside linebacker. If he's not college football's best front-seven player, he's close.
Florida Atlantic coach Lane Kiffin compared him to Myles Garrett and told reporters the Owls had to change their game plan because of Young on the opening weekend.
Cincy coach Luke Fickell would love to upset his former team, and for that to happen, the Bearcats will have to control the ball and sustain drives, which means Warren will be a huge part of the plan.
Whether Young and Co. can wreck that preparation again will go a long way toward determining if the Buckeyes can hold serve.
Clemson RB Travis Etienne vs. Texas A&M LB Buddy Johnson
When: Saturday, Sept. 7, at 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)
One of the two contests every college football fan should watch Saturday comes in the midafternoon slot as Clemson tries to sweep the two-game set with Texas A&M that began last year.
The Aggies were more than up to the challenge in last season's 28-26 loss, and when they travel to Death Valley, they'll look for the upset.
To do that, they've got to slow the Tigers' elite weaponry. Though you may think it begins with quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the receiving corps, running back Travis Etienne dominated Georgia Tech in Week 1, and he proved throughout 2018 he's a load for anybody to handle.
A guy who's is on the fringe of NFL draft conversations is Buddy Johnson. After the Aggies lost plenty of linebacker talent, led by Tyrel Dodson, from last year, Johnson was thrust into the spotlight and led the team with five solo tackles in the opening win over Texas State.
Johnson is athletic and talented, and the Dallas native needs a big year to fly up the prospect boards if he decides to forgo his senior season and enter the 2020 draft. Keying on Etienne and leading the effort to slow the runner would be a major bullet on Johnson's pro resume.
This may be the biggest test for any defense this weekend.
Texas A&M WR Kendrick Rogers vs. Clemson CB A.J. Terrell
When: Saturday, Sept. 7, at 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)
Big showdowns mean multiple NFL microscopes, and while we've already discussed one every scout will tune into when Clemson's offense is on the field against the A&M defense, there's one on the other side too.
Aggies quarterback Kellen Mond could be on this list, but he'll need another year of seasoning after this one. He does have a couple of targets with pro potential, though, led by Kendrick Rogers, a big, physical pass-catcher who could be one of the best receivers in a loaded SEC.
The 6'4", 205-pound Rogers will go against elite defensive backs such as LSU's Kristian Fulton and Alabama's Patrick Surtain II throughout the year, but the first major test is A.J. Terrell.
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney recruits as well as anybody, and defensive coordinator Brent Venables is one of the country's top talent developers. Terrell is a prime example of that, as he looks like he'll be one of the next great Tiger defenders to be a first-round pick.
Terrell needs a big year to solidify that status, though, and this is a marquee test against Rogers and Co. The Aggies must move the ball vertically and score points to keep up with the high-octane Clemson offense, so expect Rogers to be a big part of the game.
The 6'1", 190-pound cornerback from Atlanta will try to neutralize that from the first snap.
Colorado WR Laviska Shenault Jr. vs. Nebraska CB Lamar Jackson
When: Saturday, Sept. 7, at 3:30 p.m. ET (Fox)
One of Saturday's low-key games that could be a lot of fun is Nebraska vs. Colorado, as the Cornhuskers will try to avenge last year's early-season loss.
They'll need a win if they're to maintain their No. 24 ranking and keep all the happy vibes going in coach Scott Frost's second year in Lincoln.
For the Huskers to do so, they've got to find a way to slow do-it-all Buffaloes receiver Laviska Shenault Jr., one of the nation's best playmakers you don't hear much about.
It's a guarantee NFL scouts have him on the tips of their tongues, and with Shenault's ability to maximize touches, he's a near-lock to be a first-round pick.
The 6'2", 220-pound Texas native had six offensive touches for 83 yards and a score in the Week 1 win over Colorado State, and new coach Mel Tucker needs to put the ball in his hands even more.
A familiar name will try to stop him Saturday, but it's not that Lamar Jackson. Nebraska's Jackson is a 6'3", 215-pound cornerback with exceptional size and athleticism who has started 23 of the past 24 games and is turning into one of Nebraska's more dependable defenders.
The cornerbacks are a strength for the Nebraska, and slowing Shenault is a major need if Nebraska is going to move to 2-0.
BYU DT Khyiris Tonga vs. Tennessee OL Trey Smith
When: Saturday, Sept. 7, at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Tennessee was manhandled on both lines of scrimmage Saturday in a shocking 38-30 loss to Georgia State that made the Vols the Week 1 laughingstock.
That drastically overshadowed the feel-good news that offensive guard Trey Smith, a 2017 5-star prospect and one of the nation's top offensive linemen, returned to the lineup after he missed much of last season with blood clots in his lungs.
Smith wasn't great against the Panthers, and he is showing sure signs of rust. But there's no question the 6'6", 325-pound mauler will be on draft boards if he is healthy. CBSSports.com's Chris Trapasso still has Smith going fifth overall to Arizona, even after the blood-clotting issue.
This week represents a gargantuan test for him and the Vols with BYU coming to town, led by defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga. The 6'4", 321-pound interior lineman wasn't much of a factor in a Week 1 loss to Utah, registering just two tackles (one solo) as the Cougars faded in the second half.
Both of these teams need something positive to happen after a disappointing opener, and two of the best players on the field are off to slow starts too. If they can get on track in this game, it could help them shoot up NFL scout boards again.
It also could help one of these teams even its record at 1-1.
Texas QB Sam Ehlinger vs. LSU S Grant Delpit
When: Saturday, Sept. 7, at 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC)
Texas junior quarterback Sam Ehlinger may be one of the top Heisman Trophy contenders, but he's not being discussed much as a 2020 first-rounder.
Still, Phil Steele rated him as the fourth-best draft-eligible signal-caller entering the season behind Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa, Oregon's Justin Herbert and Georgia's Jake Fromm (via Horns247's Taylor Estes).
As guys such as Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts and Washington's Jacob Eason surge, Ehlinger always could fall further.
Of course, the lifelong Texas fan could elect to stay all four years.
Regardless, he can elevate his NFL draft stock with a big game Saturday against LSU. The Tigers will almost certainly post the best defense Ehlinger and his 'Horns will play during the regular season. The Big 12 has plenty of worthy teams, but it's not a hotbed for defensive juggernauts.
LSU, on the other hand, is loaded on that side, and it's led by safety Grant Delpit, who may be the best defensive player (if not best player, period) in college football. NFL scouts should be drooling over his brimming tool box.
Ehlinger needs to advance the ball downfield against the Tigers' elite secondary to have a chance, and that means testing Delpit at times. The center fielder, meanwhile, will play a game of cat-and-mouse, trying to bait Ehlinger into poor decisions.
It will be an exceptional chess match to watch between one of the nation's top quarterbacks and one of its most seasoned defensive superstars. Buckle up and enjoy.
Texas WR Collin Johnson vs. LSU CB Kristian Fulton
When: Saturday, Sept. 7, at 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC)
While you're watching Ehlinger try to dissect a defense led by Delpit, you may want to pay close attention to the war between Texas wide receiver Collin Johnson and Tigers cornerback Kristian Fulton.
With Greedy Williams off to the NFL, freshman phenom Derek Stingley Jr. is seemingly ready to take the reins at "DBU," but he'll have to wait on Fulton. The latter is the next great bayou corner under coordinator Dave Aranda and head coach Ed Orgeron.
It'll be his job to neutralize Johnson, a 6'6", 220-pound marvel of a receiver who is exactly the type of player NFL teams salivate over. In the opener against Louisiana Tech, Johnson had four grabs for 59 yards and a touchdown before he left with a minor hamstring injury.
The receiver is sure to play in Saturday's massive nonconference showdown with the Bayou Bengals, and if the 6'0", 200-pound Fulton can overcome a big size discrepancy and slow Johnson, it'll enable Delpit to roam the field, wreak havoc in the run game, blitz the quarterback and shade to the other side of the field.
It will be a long, tough day for Ehlinger to navigate a secondary with so many stars, and if Fulton can blanket Johnson, it will be even harder. This needs to be the receiver's most impressive performance of the year. If he shows out, NFL scouts will take notice, and he may shoot up draft boards.
This is the kind of game that helps you get a future high-paying gig.
USC DE Christian Rector vs. Stanford OT Walker Little
When: Saturday, Sept. 7, at 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
JT Daniels was lost for the year after he tore the ACL and meniscus in his right knee in a Week 1 win over Fresno State. It was a major blow to the USC Trojans' season and Clay Helton's hopes to remain the head coach.
But they've still got a lot of talent on both sides of the ball, and the Trojans will have to respond to adversity this weekend in a rivalry game against a Stanford team that ground out an opening win against Northwestern.
An example of the talent Helton has at his disposal comes in athletic defensive end Christian Rector, who could be a Round 2 or 3 draft pick. The 6'4", 270-pound redshirt senior is not a typical star who had the chance to leave early. But his versatility is vital, as he's played in 37 career games at either defensive end or outside linebacker. He'll be put to the test this weekend against college football's best offensive lineman.
Stanford's Walker Little is an almost certain top-five pick, and he is a big (6'7", 305 lbs), physical lineman whose athleticism lends itself to a long, All-Pro NFL career. After passing a test against Northwestern's Joe Gaziano (a great prospect who still had four tackles and a fumble recovery), Little moves on to Rector.
The Trojans defender doesn't jump off the video, but a big game against a budding star like Little will go a long way.
Washington QB Jacob Eason vs. Cal's Secondary
When: Saturday, Sept. 7, at 10:30 p.m. ET (FS1)
It's difficult to say Jacob Eason burst onto the scene Saturday. After all, this is a 2016 5-star prospect who started as a true freshman at Georgia before an injury forced him out early in his sophomore year and Jake Fromm's era began in earnest.
But Eason looked excellent while throwing for four touchdowns against Eastern Washington; so good, in fact, the Huskies are dangerous again in the Pac-12.
The competition escalates considerably this weekend. If Eason can light up the California defense and head coach Justin Wilcox's dynamic secondary, it will be a fun season in Seattle.
While safety Jaylinn Hawkins is the unit's elite NFL prospect, there are plenty of other quality players on the back end for the Bears. Camryn Bynum and Elijah Hicks are strong cornerbacks, and Ashtyn Davis joins Hawkins at safety.
They'll be all over the field Saturday, hitting Eason from all angles and trying to confuse him with different looks. These aren't just good football players; they're also smart, and they've got a great grasp of what Wilcox is trying to build.
If Eason has a big game Saturday, the hype will be real, because he's about to face the Pac-12's best secondary—and Hawkins and Co. are ready to announce themselves on the national scene.