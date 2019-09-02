Bill O'Brien Discusses Thinking Behind Jadeveon Clowney, Laremy Tunsil Trades

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien is happy with the way his team is coming together after an aggressive weekend of trades.

The squad acquired offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil from the Miami Dolphins while also dealing away Jadeveon Clowney to the Seattle Seahawks in a separate trade.

"These moves were part of a plan, something that was well thought out," O'Brien said Monday, per Sarah Barshop of ESPN. "We spent a lot of time on it and tried to execute the plan. It's not just a plan to improve the team for 2019, it's a plan to improve the roster for years to come. It's given us the ability and flexibility to extend our core players while continuing to add and develop talent."

The coach was especially excited about adding a proven left tackle in Tunsil.

"We feel really good about being able to get a proven left tackle to protect Deshaun Watson," he said. "Laremy Tunsil is an excellent player."

