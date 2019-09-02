Packers Trade Rumors: LB B.J. Goodson Acquired in Deal with Giants

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers acquired linebacker B.J. Goodson in a trade with the New York Giants on Monday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the news, although no compensation is known at this time. The Giants were planning to release Goodson if they did not find a trade.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

