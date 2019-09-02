Packers Trade Rumors: LB B.J. Goodson Acquired in Deal with Giants

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 2, 2019

New York Giants middle linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) in action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers acquired linebacker B.J. Goodson in a trade with the New York Giants on Monday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the news, although no compensation is known at this time. The Giants were planning to release Goodson if they did not find a trade.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    2020 NFL Mock Draft 🚨

    @nfldraftscout drops his updated mock after Week 1 of the college football season ➡️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    2020 NFL Mock Draft 🚨

    @nfldraftscout drops his updated mock after Week 1 of the college football season ➡️

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Could Trent Williams Pull a Luck?

    Star OL has a lot in common with Andrew Luck, and that should terrify Redskins

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Could Trent Williams Pull a Luck?

    Star OL has a lot in common with Andrew Luck, and that should terrify Redskins

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    10 Things We Can't Wait to See This Season

    @MikeTanier gets you hyped for Week 1 🙌

    Green Bay Packers logo
    Green Bay Packers

    10 Things We Can't Wait to See This Season

    @MikeTanier gets you hyped for Week 1 🙌

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Zeke's New Contract 'Not Close' Amid Renewed Talks

    'Everything' is reportedly holding up talks between Dallas and RB

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Zeke's New Contract 'Not Close' Amid Renewed Talks

    'Everything' is reportedly holding up talks between Dallas and RB

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report