Juventus Sign North Korean Forward Han Kwang Song from Cagliari

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Juventus have completed the signing of North Korean talent Han Kwang Song of Cagliari.

The Bianconeri announced the news on Twitter:

According to Football Italia, the 21-year-old speedster will join the Italian champions on loan, and Juventus have an option to make the move permanent. He'll likely join the Under-23 team for now, giving him the opportunity to adapt to his new surroundings and train with the senior squad.

Han had been linked with Juventus for some time, and according to Calciomercato.com's Jordan Russell, he nearly signed with the club in January of 2018. Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur were also said to be interested in the youngster.

At the time, Han's agent Sandro Stemperini told TuttoJuve (via Football Italia) negotiations would continue, and Juventus have now finally gotten their man.

Han broke out during the 2017-18 season while on loan at Perugia, scoring a hat-trick on his Serie B debut for the club and flashing his considerable talent:

He was recalled from loan for the second half of the season but spent the 2018-19 campaign with Perugia again.

COPA90 took a closer look at the player, breaking down the difficulties involved with signing a North Korean talent:

The mobile forward is more of a playmaker than a scorer, but he did find the net 11 times in 39 matches for Perugia. While he's still a raw prospect, he has flashed tremendous athleticism and pace, to go with good dribbling skills and vision.

Juventus introduced their under-23 squad in August 2018, using their reserve team to develop some of their top youngsters. The likes of Pablo Moreno, Leandro Fernandes and Simone Muratore frequently train with the senior side, gaining valuable experience, but they also get regular playing time in Serie C rather than spend a lot of time on the bench.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuain and Mario Mandzukic give the Bianconeri plenty of attacking depth, so Han likely won't make his senior debut anytime soon unless he takes a big step forward in the 2019-20 campaign.