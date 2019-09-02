Redick, Iguodala and Under-the-Radar NBA Veterans Who Aren't Done Yet

1 of 10

Age: 42

Regular-Season Minutes Played: 45,491

Postseason Minutes Played: 3,033

This isn't a pity entry—Half Man, Half Amazing can still get it done in his bench role. Last season, he played 76 games for the youth-led Atlanta Hawks, averaging a respectable 7.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists in just 17.5 minutes per game.

Don't take our word for it. Just ask New Orleans Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin, who openly recruited Carter on national television to join and help lead his new squad:

"Our big thing with Vince, and I think this is true of all veterans … when you go into a situation with other young players, the most important thing for you as a leader is that you're playing significant minutes. And because you're capable of doing that, the fit for him is find a team where he can do that. I hope we're that team in terms of the one you're drawn to."

He can still get up there with the best of them too, showing that his all-world athleticism hasn't completely disappeared. He's of course no longer a star or a starter, but as a spot contributor and locker room leader, you could do a lot worse than Vinsanity.