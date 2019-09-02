College Football Rankings 2019: Predicting Week 2 AP and Amway NCAA Polls

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Six SEC teams could occupy the first 12 spots in the AP Top 25 and Amway Coaches Poll entering Week 2.

Auburn's victory over Oregon in Week 1's highest-profile game should boost it up a few spots over squads that defeated unranked opponents.

Gus Malzahn's Tigers were 16th in both polls to start the 2019 campaign, and depending on how voters rate their performance, they could end up on the edge of the Top 10.

As for Oregon, it will drop a few positions, but leading Auburn for three quarters could convince the pollsters to keep it in the Top 15.

The only other significant movement should be Northwestern's exit from the Coaches Poll following its defeat to Stanford.

Poll Predictions

AP Top 25

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Georgia

4. Oklahoma

5. Ohio State

6. LSU

7. Michigan

8. Florida

9. Notre Dame

10. Texas

11. Auburn

12. Texas A&M

13. Washington

14. Utah

15. Penn State

16. Oregon

17. UCF

18. Wisconsin

19. Michigan State

20. Iowa

21. Iowa State

22. Syracuse

23. Washington State

24. Nebraska

25. Stanford

Amway Coaches Poll

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Georgia

4. Oklahoma

5. Ohio State

6. LSU

7. Michigan

8. Florida

9. Notre Dame

10. Texas

11. Auburn

12. Texas A&M

13. Washington

14. Penn State

15. Utah

16. Wisconsin

17. Oregon

18. UCF

19. Iowa

20. Michigan State

21. Washington State

22. Syracuse

23. Stanford

24. Iowa State

25. Nebraska

There is a chance Auburn and Oregon switch places in the AP Top 25 since they were separated by five places.

Some could argue the Tigers do not deserve a five-spot leap because they trailed for the majority of the 27-21 victory. However, Auburn's biggest deficit was 11 points and it never let the game get out of hand.

The final score was in favor of the SEC West side, and what matters is it contains the only victory over an AP Top 25 opponent.

That itself should warrant a multiple-spot jump over a few squads that defeated lesser opposition on home soil.

Given how well Oregon played at AT&T Stadium, it should not suffer a significant tumble in both rankings.

The Ducks were 11th in the AP Top 25 and 13th in the Coaches poll and a drop to either No. 16 or No. 17 seems reasonable.

Some pollsters could keep the Ducks higher up because of their performance, but it all comes down to how much they value that result compared to wins by Texas A&M, Penn State, Utah and Washington.

The highest part of the list should remain the same, as nine of the top 10 programs won and Notre Dame is favored by 18 points against Louisville Monday, per Caesars.

With Northwestern expected to fall out of the Coaches poll, Nebraska should slide into that spot after receiving the most votes of the non-ranked sides in the preseason.

It is unlikely for new entrants in AP poll since Oregon was the only side to suffer a setback.

