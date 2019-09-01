Jordan Henderson Dismisses Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah Row After Burnley Win

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has played down the row between forwards Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane that stole the headlines after the Reds' 3-0 win over Burnley.

The European champions cruised to their fourth win of the Premier League campaign on Saturday, but cameras caught Mane shouting at coaches and team-mates after he was replaced by Divock Origi.

Per Goal's Neil Jones, the incident was the result of Salah refusing to pass to his team-mate when he was wide open. Henderson said he didn't know what caused the row, but the Senegal international had already calmed down by the time he got to the dressing room:

"Sadio is fine, he's a great lad. That's just us pushing each other all the time. I think that's important.

"We all want to do better, we all want to improve, but we're really close and I think we can deal with that. I'm not sure [what caused it] to be honest. I couldn't really understand at first, but then when he came in, he was laughing and joking."

He added there had been no further issues in the dressing room.

Manager Jurgen Klopp also played down the incident:

Mane had already scored once when Salah opted not to play him in for what appeared a certain second goal. Instead, he tried his luck, missing a chance to add to the lead.

While it was a selfish move from the Egypt star, sports writer Joel Rabinowitz had no problems with the decision:

Saturday's contest at Turf Moor should have been a celebration for the Reds, who won a club-record 13th straight Premier League match.

On top of that collective landmark, Roberto Firmino also made history with his goal:

The Reds have collected the maximum number of 12 points after their first four matches, and will enter the international break with plenty of momentum.

Liverpool's next outing will be on 14 September against Newcastle, just three days before an important UEFA Champions League trip to Italy to face Napoli.