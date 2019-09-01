Jordan Henderson Dismisses Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah Row After Burnley Win

Jordan Henderson Dismisses Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah Row After Burnley WinSeptember 1, 2019
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has played down the row between forwards Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane that stole the headlines after the Reds' 3-0 win over Burnley.
The European champions cruised to their fourth win of the Premier League campaign on Saturday, but cameras caught Mane shouting at coaches and team-mates after he was replaced by Divock Origi.
Per Goal's Neil Jones, the incident was the result of Salah refusing to pass to his team-mate when he was wide open. Henderson said he didn't know what caused the row, but the Senegal international had already calmed down by the time he got to the dressing room:
"Sadio is fine, he's a great lad. That's just us pushing each other all the time. I think that's important.
"We all want to do better, we all want to improve, but we're really close and I think we can deal with that. I'm not sure [what caused it] to be honest. I couldn't really understand at first, but then when he came in, he was laughing and joking."
He added there had been no further issues in the dressing room.
Manager Jurgen Klopp also played down the incident:
Neil Jones @neiljonesgoal
Klopp on Mane. "He was upset, that was obvious. Sadio cannot hide his emotions and I like that. But all sorted. We spoke about it and everything is fine. “We are individuals, we are emotional. It was a situation in the game he wasn't happy about. That's completely fine.' #LFC
Mane had already scored once when Salah opted not to play him in for what appeared a certain second goal. Instead, he tried his luck, missing a chance to add to the lead.
While it was a selfish move from the Egypt star, sports writer Joel Rabinowitz had no problems with the decision:
Joel Rabinowitz @joel_archie
You want your attackers to be greedy for goals. Liverpool’s front three work brilliantly as a unit and create loads for each other. Sometimes Mané takes the selfish option, and today it was Salah who was chasing a goal and made the wrong decision. They’ll sort it out.
Saturday's contest at Turf Moor should have been a celebration for the Reds, who won a club-record 13th straight Premier League match.
On top of that collective landmark, Roberto Firmino also made history with his goal:
OptaJoe @OptaJoe
50 - Roberto Firmino has become the first Brazilian to score 50 Premier League goals; he is the 9th player to reach the milestone for Liverpool - no other club has had more (level with Man Utd). Bullseye. https://t.co/IsXUVeAwjf
The Reds have collected the maximum number of 12 points after their first four matches, and will enter the international break with plenty of momentum.
Liverpool's next outing will be on 14 September against Newcastle, just three days before an important UEFA Champions League trip to Italy to face Napoli.
Henderson Says No Issue Between Mane and Salah