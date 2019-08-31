Winners and Losers from Week 1 of College Football

0 of 9

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Though the first slate of college football in 2019 was short on ranked showdowns, Week 1 featured a ton of exciting finishes and interesting storylines.

Heading into the evening slate, no Associated Press Top 25 programs have lost. And with only one matchup between ranked teams (No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 16 Auburn), that number might not finish any higher than one.

Still, a couple of upsets happened outside the Top 25, and several teams played far below expectations. Michigan State and Nebraska, for example, recorded wins of at least 14 points but didn't look convincing.

We've highlighted the winners and losers from Week 1's action. This piece will be updated through Saturday evening.