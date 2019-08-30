Ravens Release WRs Michael Floyd, Joe Horn Jr. Ahead of Cutdown Day

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens announced that 11 players were released on Friday, including wide receivers Michael Floyd and Joe Horn Jr., quarterback Joe Callahan and linebacker Shane Ray.

Floyd, 29, was a first-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals in 2012 and appeared set for stardom after catching 65 passes for 1,041 yards and five touchdowns in his second year. But he never reached those heights again and his career hit an impasse in 2016 when he was arrested on suspicions of DUI and was released by the Cardinals.

