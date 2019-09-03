Browns' Damarious Randall Can't Believe Packers Traded Him for DeShone Kizer

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

More than one year after getting shipped to the Cleveland Browns in a deal that sent quarterback DeShone Kizer to the Green Bay Packers, safety Damarious Randall is still taken aback by the trade.

In an interview with Bleacher Report's Tyler Dunne that was released Tuesday, Randall discussed his feelings regarding the move: "I knew it'd go down as one of the worst trades in Green Bay Packers history. Any time I want to feel like I'm on my high horse, I still look back like, 'Damn, they really traded me for DeShone Kizer?' No offense to him but, at the end of the day, c'mon now."

The official terms of the deal resulted in the Packers trading Randall, a 2018 fourth-round pick and a 2018 fifth-round pick to the Browns for Kizer, a 2018 fourth-round pick and a 2018 fifth-round pick.

While the picks were upgrades for Green Bay, there is no question that Randall has provided far greater returns to the Browns thus far than Kizer has to the Packers.

In his first three seasons with the Pack, Randall racked up a total of 10 interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns. Despite that and his ability to play both cornerback and safety, he was sent to Cleveland.

Randall continued to produce last season for the Browns with a career-high 85 tackles to go along with nine passes defended and four picks.

Kizer started 15 games as a rookie for the Browns in 2017 after they selected him in the second round of the NFL draft out of Notre Dame. Kizer went 0-15 while completing 53.6 percent of his passes for 2,894 yards, 11 touchdowns and a league-worst 22 interceptions.

In anticipation of selecting a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft (Baker Mayfield), the Browns traded Kizer to Green Bay.

The Packers were seemingly hoping to develop a quality backup behind starter Aaron Rodgers after Rodgers missed nine games in 2017 and Brett Hundley struggled in his absence.

Kizer saw action in three games last season, completing 47.6 percent of his attempts for 187 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions.

The 23-year-old signal-caller received ample opportunities to separate himself from Green Bay's other backup quarterbacks during the 2019 preseason, but he completed just 55.6 percent of his passes for 273 yards with two touchdowns and two picks, and he was released as part of the final roster cutdown.

While Green Bay has one of the most talented, young secondaries in the league featuring 2017 second-round pick Kevin King, 2018 first-round pick Jaire Alexander, 2018 second-round pick Josh Jackson, 2019 first-round pick Darnell Savage and free-agent signing Adrian Amos, Randall still could have played a big role had the Packers kept him.

Instead, they must watch him produce for a Browns team that has a chance to make the playoffs for the first time since 2002 this season.