College Football Rankings 2019: Final NCAA Overview of Week 1 Standings

Richard Shiro/Associated Press

By the time Week 1 of college football ends, every team ranked in the initial AP Top 25 will have played its first game of the 2019 season.

Thanks to a smattering of midweek contests, though, seven programs have already moved to 1-0 on the year. Top-ranked Clemson, the reigning national champion, is among the schools who can enjoy Saturday's action from the couch.

But unless you're a tireless fan, you might be blissfully unaware of what has happened and what's coming up this weekend. Explore no more; we have you covered with all of the important details.

Week 1 AP Top 25

1. Clemson (1-0)

2. Alabama

3. Georgia

4. Oklahoma

5. Ohio State

6. LSU

7. Michigan

8. Florida (1-0)

9. Notre Dame

10. Texas

11. Oregon

12. Texas A&M (1-0)

13. Washington

14. Utah (1-0)

15. Penn State

16. Auburn

17. UCF (1-0)

18. Michigan State (1-0)

19. Wisconsin (1-0)

20. Iowa

21. Iowa State

22. Syracuse

23. Washington State

24. Nebraska

25. Stanford

Clemson had a bit of an uncharacteristic performance Thursday night. Trevor Lawrence tossed two interceptions, and Travis Etienne lost a fumble. For an offense that had only 17 turnovers last season, it was an unexpected start to 2019.

"I feel like I had a really bad game," Etienne said in the postgame press conference, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated.

Yeah, well, it didn't matter. Clemson thumped ACC foe Georgia Tech 52-14 behind a 205-yard performance from Etienne, who very much didn't have "a really bad game."

Clemson racked up 632 yards of offense, showing off the elite scoring attack we expected in 2019. Tee Higgins caught four passes for 98 yards and a touchdown, and Lyn-J Dixon added 86 yards from scrimmage for the Tigers.

Granted, the turnovers cannot continue. That's the easiest way to lose a game, and the competition level is about to rise significantly for Clemson, which hosts Texas A&M in Week 2.

Jimbo Fisher's club opened its campaign with a painless 41-7 triumph over Texas State. Kellen Mond tossed three touchdowns and ran for another, while both Isaiah Spiller and Jashaun Corbin cracked the 100-yard mark on the ground.

Additionally, the Aggies picked off four passes. They'll try to pack that opportunistic defense on the flight to Clemson next week.

UCF also cruised to a season-opening win, building a 48-point halftime lead and crushing Florida A&M 62-0. Notre Dame transfer Brandon Wimbush finished 12-of-23 for 168 yards and two scores in his team debut, and Adrian Killins Jr. scampered for 106 yards.

Utah, Michigan State and Wisconsin all recorded midweek victories, in addition to Florida's earlier win over Miami.

Saturday's slate is relatively thin on must-see matchups, but a clash between No. 11 Oregon and No. 16 is the definite highlight. Prized NFL prospect Justin Herbert will oppose a talent-filled Auburn defense, and freshman quarterback Bo Nix will make his college debut against one of the Pac-12's best teams.

Other notable games include No. 2 Alabama and Duke squaring off in Atlanta, third-ranked Georgia playing an SEC adversary in Vanderbilt, and Justin Fields readying for his debut at No. 5 Ohio State, which hosts Lane Kiffin and Florida Atlantic.

Alabama transfer Jalen Hurts will lead fourth-ranked Oklahoma against Dana Holgorsen and Houston on Sunday night.

There probably won't be many upsets this weekend, but some emphatic victories could lead to some changes in the AP poll.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR

