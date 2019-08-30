Rays' Blake Bivens: Life Was 'Destroyed' After Death of Wife, Son, Mother-in-Law

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistAugust 30, 2019

ANAHEIM, CA - MAY 23: Baseballs stacked on the field for the game between the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim and the Minnesota Twins on May 23, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Rays minor league pitching prospect Blake Bivens gave a tribute to his late wife, one-year-old son and mother-in-law, who were all slain earlier this week.

He posted a series of photos of his wife, Emily, son, Cullen, and mother-in-law, Joan Bernard, along with a lengthy post on his Instagram page detailing the pain and his feelings:

"Two days ago my heart was turned to ash. My life as I knew it is destroyed. The pain my family and I feel is unbearable and cannot be put into words. I shake and tremble at the thought of our future without them.

Emily, my sweetheart, you are the best wife and mother this world has ever seen. You made me into the man I am today and you loved me with all of my flaws. You brought our precious baby boy into this world and made our family complete. Your love and kindness changed countless lives, including mine.

My sweet little boy, dada loves you so much! I can’t breathe without you here. I finally understood what love was when you were born and I would have done anything for you. You have changed my life forever, you are my reason why. I long to hold the both of you again in heaven. I’m so glad you are with all your Great-grandmothers now, I know they are eating you up. This earth did not deserve either of you; you were just too wonderful to comprehend.

Joan you were the best mother-in-law anyone could ask for. You loved your family more than anyone I’ve ever seen. You raised the most wonderful girl in the world. I’m so glad y’all are still together. You were the best Nana this world has ever seen and I will never forget you."

Bivens plays for the Montgomery Biscuits, which painted "BIV" behind home plate:

The Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com) provided more details on the killings, noting the 18-year-old brother of Emily was charged with first-degree murder.

The complaint filed against Matthew Bernard said he punched a neighbor in the arm on Tuesday morning and then ran. Said neighbor then heard gunshots next door and eventually found the dead bodies.

According to the AP, up to 100 officers were brought in to help find Bernard. An officer used pepper spray and a baton to capture the teenager after he emerged naked from the woods and attempted to choke someone at a church.

Related

    Twins Break Record for Home Runs on the Road

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Twins Break Record for Home Runs on the Road

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Rays sign 16-year old outfielder Jhon Diaz

    Tampa Bay Rays logo
    Tampa Bay Rays

    Rays sign 16-year old outfielder Jhon Diaz

    DRaysBay
    via DRaysBay

    St. Petersburg, Rays Leaders Meet, This Time at BBQ Restaurant

    Tampa Bay Rays logo
    Tampa Bay Rays

    St. Petersburg, Rays Leaders Meet, This Time at BBQ Restaurant

    Tampa Bay Times
    via Tampa Bay Times

    Walk Before You Run? Rays' Diego Castillo Has to Stop Both

    Tampa Bay Rays logo
    Tampa Bay Rays

    Walk Before You Run? Rays' Diego Castillo Has to Stop Both

    Tampa Bay Times
    via Tampa Bay Times