Jadeveon Clowney Trade Rumors: Texans Offer LB, 1st-Round Pick for Laremy Tunsil

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins reportedly want more than just Jadeveon Clowney and a first-round draft pick if they are going to trade left tackle Laremy Tunsil.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported the news, noting "Houston has been relentless in its pursuit of Tunsil and has been working to come up with something to the Dolphins' liking."

Clowney and a first-round pick apparently weren't to the Dolphins' liking, and one of Jackson's sources said they asked for another high draft pick.

Any swap involving Tunsil or Clowney would be a notable move heading into the 2019 campaign.

Miami selected Tunsil with a first-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft, and he has already developed into an important cog along its offensive front at the age of 25. He also has a bright future ahead of him after his best individual season:

As for Clowney, Houston selected him with the No. 1 pick in the 2014 NFL draft. He has been to each of the last three Pro Bowls and tallied nine sacks in 2018 and a career-best 9.5 in 2017. He is only 26 years old and would immediately bolster a Miami defense that was an ugly 27th in points allowed last season.

Jackson pointed out there are potential complications from Miami's perspective when it comes to trading for the South Carolina product.

For one, he prefers to play on a Super Bowl contender such as the Seattle Seahawks or Philadelphia Eagles. He also needs to sign his franchise tender to be traded, which has not yet happened even though he would be fined $940,000 for each game he missed.

Jackson explained Clowney filed a grievance in an effort to get the tag switched from linebacker, which would give him $15.97 million in 2019 if he signs, to defensive end. The latter would allow him to make $17.13 million if whichever team trades for him authorizes tagging him at the position.

Miami has $26 million in cap space and could do so. However, it is still looking for more if it is going to part with Tunsil.